'Degrassi' Is Back: Everything To Know About The New HBO Max Series

Photo: Getty Images

Degrassi fans, rejoice!

The hit series is gearing up to make its return for the "Next Generation" after HBO Max ordered “a reprise of the original teen drama.” According to reports , the new show will focus on a group of high schoolers from Toronto who are all on different journeys of self-discovery.

The Verge notes that unlike its five predecessor series which all featured half-hour episodes, the newest series will see Degrassi become an hour-long drama. Eric Ellenbogen, CEO of WildBrain (the world’s leading independent kids’ content company) said of the show's revival:

"I’m delighted that our first-ever commission from HBO Max is for Degrassi, a truly venerable franchise with a highly devoted and passionate audience. This is yet another evergreen property from our vast IP library that we are reviving with a fresh vision and creative-first approach.”

Josh Scherba, President of WildBrain, added:

"Our Chief Content Officer, along with showrunners have envisioned an evolution for Degrassi that, while staying true to the fundamental honesty, humanity and integrity of the brand, promises fans a journey into exciting new territory, both creatively and dramatically. We’re delighted to be partnering with HBO Max to deliver this new vision to fans and extend Degrassi’s legacy.”

Since the announcement of the series revival, fans have already flooded Drake's comments, begging the star to make an appearance on the show that kickstarted his career. Some are even speculating that the star could be plotting an HBO Max takeover, thanks to the success of his show Euphoria .

Filming of the new series will take place in Toronto during summer 2022. On top of the new series of the catalogue, the entire 14-season library of Degrassi: The Next Generation will be available for streaming on the platform this spring.