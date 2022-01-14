ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

School And Indoor Mask Requirements In Eagle County Will Expire

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Starting Monday, masks will no longer be required indoors in Eagle County. A similar mandate for K-8 schools will expire on...

OutThere Colorado

Eagle County decides not to extend indoor mask order, citing improved COVID numbers

A month after its omicron surge began, Eagle County has decided not to extend its emergency indoor mask order, which expired Monday. The county's board of health instituted the order, with a Jan. 17 expiration date, three days before Christmas, as the omicron variant surged into the area and sent positivity rates skyrocketing above 30%. But the situation has improved since, the county wrote in a Friday news release.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
