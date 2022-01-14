ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

German med students praised for standing up to protesters

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — German officials have praised a group of medical students who held a silent vigil outside a hospital in Dresden late Thursday...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

German FM: Diplomats shared blame for Holocaust

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says that the country’s diplomats during the Nazi era shared blame for the Holocaust and she wants more training for staff to speak up against all forms of discrimination. In a statement marking the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference, Annalena Baerbock said Thursday it was important to recognize the role played by members of Germany’s diplomatic service at the time. The 1942 meeting of senior Nazi officials by a Berlin lake is seen as a key moment when Germany began implementing the plan to systematically round up and kill all Jews in Europe. The German government’s coordinator against antisemitism has called for teachers to be required to visit the Wannsee Conference site or former concentration camps as part of their training.
SOCIETY
newschain

Peers maul Government protest crackdown setting stage for stand-off

A string of defeats have been inflicted by peers against a Government protest crackdown in the wake of major disruption caused by eco-activists. The House of Lords rejected a raft of controversial measures proposed by ministers in response to action taken by Insulate Britain and others. New powers turned down...
PROTESTS
wcn247.com

Vatican includes group backing women's ordination on website

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has included a group that advocates for women’s ordination on a website promoting a two-year consultation of rank-and-file Catholics. The inclusion of the Women’s Ordination Conference on the website promoting the Vatican’s 2023 “synod,” or bishops' meeting, is significant since the Vatican has long held the group at arm’s length. Catholic doctrine forbids the ordination of women as priests. In the run-up to the synod, the Vatican has asked dioceses, religious orders and other Catholic groups to embark on listening sessions. The Women’s Ordination Conference launched campaign to do that. Last year, the Vatican office made headlines after it removed and then restored a link to an advocacy group for the Catholic LGBTQ community.
RELIGION
wcn247.com

Top US, European diplomats hold talks on Ukraine crisis

BERLIN (AP) — Top American and European diplomats are meeting in Berlin as the allies seek to project a united front to Russia over concerns that it may be planning an invasion of Ukraine. Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday he thinks Moscow will invade. He warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country would pay a “dear price” in lives lost and a possible cutoff from the global banking system if it does. Against that backdrop, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks Thursday with diplomats from Germany, France and Britain. A day earlier, he met Ukraine’s president. Russia has denied it is planning an invasion and has accused the West of plotting “provocations” in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Medical Students#Berlin#Ap
Vice

Thousands of Germans Are Quitting Church to Avoid Paying Taxes

This article originally appeared on VICE Germany. Little-known fact: Christians and Jews in Germany pay between eight and nine percent of their payroll tax to the church or synagogue every single month. This practice, known as Kirchensteue (“church tax” in German) or Kultussteuer (“worship tax”), sees worshippers help fund the religious institutions they were baptised in and registered with as kids. Those include Catholic and Protestant churches and Jewish synagogues, while Orthodox Christians, Buddhists, Muslims and a few other groups are exempt.
RELIGION
BBC

Community praised as Coventry armed stand-off enters fifth day

A community has been praised for its "incredible spirit" as an armed stand-off disrupts life for a fifth day. A 41-year-old man remains in a Coventry flat after barricading himself in with his eight-year-old son, having refused to leave since Sunday. Armed officers are at the scene and police say...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Protests
The Guardian

The Guardian view on criminalising protest: the Lords must take a stand

Checks and balances are built into every democracy. On Monday, the House of Lords has the chance to show how much this matters and why. Amendments added to the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill by the government late last year would restrict the right to protest beyond the measures already debated by MPs, and criminalise trespass. The new powers granted to the police by these extra clauses, along with sentences of up to a year for offences such as obstructing “nationally significant infrastructure” including roads and airports, are an assault on civil liberties. Freedom of expression, including the freedom of assembly, is central to a liberal democracy. Governments often need to hear what protesters have to say. For ministers to attack them is particularly worrying at a time when some senior Conservatives are pushing back against environmentalism more broadly, as well as against anti-racist initiatives.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Tunisian party blames death of member on police violence

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s moderate Islamist party has blamed the death of one of its party members who was hospitalized following protests last week on the “excessive violence” of the country's security forces. The Ennahdha party said that 57-year-old Ridha Bouziane died on Wednesday after succumbing to a brain hemorrhage. They say it was caused by violence meted out by police officers at a protest on 14. Jan against the president's recent policies. Last July, President Kais Saied abruptly dismissed his government and suspended parliament, taking on sweeping powers himself, and observers now warn of democratic backsliding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcn247.com

Cuban protesters await sentencing, facing long prison terms

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban courts have wrapped up the hearing phase of six mass trials for people accused of involvement in the largest and most unruly protests on the island in decades. That leaves more than 100 defendants awaiting potentially heavy sentences. Relatives of defendants and activists following the trials say prosecutors are seeking sentences of up to 30 years. No date has been announced for sentencing. Thousands of Cubans demonstrated in mid-July to protest shortages of goods, power blackouts and economic hardship. Officials haven't said how many people were detained, but an organization created to track the cases has registered 1,300 arrests.
PROTESTS
wcn247.com

Cameras found in locker room at German women's handball club

METZINGEN, Germany (AP) — German police are investigating after two hidden cameras were found in the locker room of a leading women’s handball team. TuS Metzingen says the cameras were found earlier this week. Metzingen said that an unnamed person who worked with the team is being treated by police as a suspect and their role with the club has been terminated. The league says there was a similar incident last year when three cameras were found at another club.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy