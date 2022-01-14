Sinitsina, Katsalapov take lead in ice dance at Euro champs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took the lead in the ice dance competition at...

U.S. leads in 2 events at Four Continents figure skating

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The United States has taken the lead in the pairs and ice dance on the first day of the Four Continents figure skating championships. U.S. skaters Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov placed first in the pairs short program with 68.35 points. Caroline Green and Michael Parsons lead the ice dance competition on 80.62 after the rhythm dance. Japan's Mai Mihara is chasing her second career Four Continents title after landing a triple lutz-triple toeloop combination on her way to scoring 72.62 in the women’s short program.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Olympic star Shiffrin: Loss of father 'still pretty painful'

Star ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin is preparing for her first Olympics since her father suddenly passed away two years ago. The two-time Winter Games gold medalist doesn’t know exactly how she’s going to feel when she steps into the starting gate or crosses the finish line in China. The memories of her father can hit the 26-year-old from Colorado at any time. Sometimes they bring a smile to her face. Sometimes they bring tears. Shiffrin is expected to be one of the protagonists of the Beijing Olympics that open on Feb. 4 and hopes to enter all five individual events in Alpine skiing.
SPORTS
Medvedev advances, Muguruza out

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) overcame Australia’s Nick Kyrgios (KEER’-ee-ohs) and the constant noise of a boisterous crowd to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. The second-seeded Medvedev had to work hard for his 7-6 (1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over the 115th-ranked Kyrgios. Medvedev, last year’s U.S. Open champion and Australian Open runner-up, is the quasi No. 1 at Melbourne Park after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported for failing to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 requirements. There were plenty of surprises in the women’s draw on Day 4. No. 3 Garbiñe, Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh) ,No. 6 Anett Kontaveit and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu (ra-doo-KA’-noo) made early exits.
SOCCER
wcn247.com

Gaby Lopez opens new LPGA season with 67 for 1-shot lead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gaby Lopez began the new year asking 2022 to surprise her. She opened the LPGA Tour season with six birdies in a round of 67 to take a one-shot lead in the Tournament of Champions. A trio of major champions were among the group at 68 at Lake Nona. That includes Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in the world who won at Lake Nona last year in a different event. It also includes U.S. Women's Open champion Yuka Saso. Michelle Wie West is playing for the first time since June. She shot 71.
ORLANDO, FL
wcn247.com

Beijing Olympics will showcase hockey's next generation

Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon will not get to play at the Olympics for the first time since the NHL is not sending players to Beijing. The men's hockey tournament instead could be a showcase of the next generation of hockey talent. Most recent top NHL draft pick Owen Power is expected to suit up for Canada. Michigan teammate Matty Beniers is one of eight players under age 21 playing for the United States. They could follow the lead of Kirill Kaprizov, Miro Heiskanen and Troy Terry, who starred in the 2018 Olympics before reaching the NHL.
NHL
wcn247.com

In private halfpipe, Aussie boarder schemes for Beijing gold

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Australian snowboarder Scotty James has gone to work on new tricks inside a private halfpipe in Switzerland. The location became a place where he was free to experiment without a lot of attention. His latest creation is a triple cork that includes three flips and may just be the gold standard at the Beijing Games. The 27-year-old might even show off his latest creations at the Winter X Games this weekend in Aspen, Colorado. He will be wearing his distinctive red boxing-glove mittens since he views a competition as a prize fight.
ASPEN, CO
wcn247.com

Medvedev withstands Kyrgios, crowd to advance in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev overcame Nick Kyrgios and all his tricks and the constant noise of a boisterous crowd to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. The second-seeded Medvedev had to work hard for his 7-6 (1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over 115th-ranked Kyrgios. Last year's U.S. Open champion and Australian Open runner-up is the quasi No. 1 at Melbourne Park after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported for failing to meet Australia's strict COVID-19 requirements. There were plenty of surprises in the women's draw on Day 4. No. 3 Garbiñe Muguruza, No. 6 Anett Kontaveit and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu made early exits.
TENNIS
wcn247.com

Roma recovers to beat 2nd-division Lecce 3-1 in Italian Cup

ROME (AP) — Roma recovered from an early deficit to beat second-division Lecce 3-1 and reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. José Mourinho’s side will play Inter Milan in the final eight. Tammy Abraham scored one and had a hand in Roma’s others for Marash Kumbulla and Eldor Shomurodov. Arturo Calabresi had netted a surprise opener for Lecce. Lecce midfielder Mario Gargiulo was sent off in the 62nd minute following two bookings in quick succession. Lecce was the only team outside Serie A to make it to the round of 16.
UEFA
wcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) faced a hostile crowd and a full array of antics from Australia’s Nick Kyrgios (KEER’-ee-ohs) and still remained calm for long enough to reach the third round at the Australian Open. The 115th-ranked Kyrgios worked up the...
TENNIS
wcn247.com

Hazard's extra-time goal puts 10-man Madrid in Copa quarters

MADRID (AP) — Eden Hazard has scored late in extra time to help 10-man Real Madrid rally to a 2-1 win over Elche in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Madrid conceded moments after Marcelo was sent off late in the first half of extra time. But Isco Alarcón and Hazard scored in the second half to send Madrid into the quarterfinals. Hazard came on at the start of extra time and scored on a breakaway from near the midfield line. He picked up a pass by David Alaba and got around the goalkeeper before finding the open net for his first goal with Madrid since May.
SOCCER

