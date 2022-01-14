Sinitsina, Katsalapov take lead in ice dance at Euro champs

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) overcame Australia’s Nick Kyrgios (KEER’-ee-ohs) and the constant noise of a boisterous crowd to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. The second-seeded Medvedev had to work hard for his 7-6 (1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over the 115th-ranked Kyrgios. Medvedev, last year’s U.S. Open champion and Australian Open runner-up, is the quasi No. 1 at Melbourne Park after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported for failing to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 requirements. There were plenty of surprises in the women’s draw on Day 4. No. 3 Garbiñe, Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh) ,No. 6 Anett Kontaveit and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu (ra-doo-KA’-noo) made early exits.
