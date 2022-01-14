ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PET OF THE WEEK: Pascal

New Britain Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePET OF THE WEEK – Pascal. Does Pascal have the best puppy pout you’ve ever seen, or what? But don’t worry – this 7-month-old pug/boxer mix is a very happy boy. He loves squeaky toys, snuggling, going for...

www.newbritainherald.com

republictimes.net

Buddy | Pet of the Week

Buddy is an elderly little guy looking for a retirement home. He has an adorable fluffy coat to match his adorable and loving personality. Buddy gets along with other dogs and would do best with a dog his size. He likes to take short walks and is very mellow and likes to sleep in bed with his human.
PETS
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Bosco is a Chihuahua mix who is 7 months old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Bosco is a sweet and loving dog who loves attention. He would make a great companion. He knows some basic commands. Bosco would do best in a home with no small children.
PETS
Duluth News Tribune

Pets of the Week: Squirrel and Chowder

Chowder is a 2-year-old looking for a loving home. Chowder is a sweet and loving boy who adores his humans. There isn't much Chowder loves more than attention from people, getting pets and running around in the snow. Every now and then he enjoys playing with a squeaky toy, but overall he really just enjoys playing with humans. If you are interested in adopting Chowder, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.
PETS
KDRV

Pet of the Week: Rufus and Aspen

Rufus is a cute, 50 lb 6 year old, Pit Bull Terrier mix who is affectionate, easy to have around. He likes being with people, is not very demanding, and is not destructive when left alone. His foster mom says he's perceptive, smart, wants to please. Because he can get overly excited when playing, a home without young children would be best for him. He enjoys going on walks, does well on a leash, is calm in the car, and likes investigating new places. Based on his behavior during walks in the neighborhood, he is likely to chase cats, chickens, or livestock, so he may never be trustworthy off leash outside of his yard. He is housetrained, uses a doggie door. He has never tried to get out of the yard, and comes when called.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
State
Connecticut State
cbslocal.com

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Webster

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Webster. Webster is an energetic 9-month-old Shepard mix who loves playing in the yard, going for runs, and games of fetch. Since he’s still a puppy, he will need his adopter to continue his obedience...
CHICAGO, IL
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Snoopy and Baby

Snoopy is a large, mixed breed dog. He is just over 4-years-old. He was surrendered because his owner could not give him the time he needed. He is a calm, sweet boy that would love a home to call his own and a family with kids he can run around the yard with. Snoopy is housebroken and knows some basic commands. Snoopy should be okay with cats and some other dogs. He is current on vaccinations and is neutered.
PETS
cowboystatedaily.com

Kindness Ranch: Pet of the Week

Meet Sequoia, a 2-year-boisterous beagle. The fact that Sequoia was used in a lab for the first two years of his life has not slowed him down much. He loves to explore and a fenced yard is a must for this boy. He loves to tell you all about his...
ANIMALS
danapointtimes.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Sadie

PETS
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Emerald, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 10, 2021) Another beautiful girl! Meet Emerald! We’ve just pulled her from a shelter where she’s been a long stay cat since September. Sometimes it’s tough being a 4-year-old when people favor kittens…. Emerald is lovable and pretty laid-back. She enjoys chin and head...
ROCKWALL, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: "Chunky Monkey"

Meet your Pet of the Week, Chunky Monkey! ARF took in this sweet girl after she was abandoned. She's had eye surgery, ACL surgery, and a tumor removed, and through all that has remained so loving and calm.
PETS
smithtownny.gov

Smithtown Pet of the Week

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Barney!. Barney is a handsome ten-to-twelve year-old Male Dachshund Mix who was found homeless and never claimed. We’re looking to find him a happy ending in a caring furrever home. He loves being around people, going for walks, and getting treats! Barney is friendly and loyal with an energetic spirit. Barney seems to have slight hearing and sight impairments and arthritic hips, so any potential owners should be mindful of these hurdles. Barney would do well in a home with quiet dogs his size and without young children.
SMITHTOWN, NY
SPY

Take Comfort in the Best Stuffed Animals for Adults

In times of uncertainty, it can be helpful to turn to familiar comforts. Often, the things that comforted you as a child are the same things that can bring you comfort now. That’s why people revisit old kids’ movies and TV shows. And that’s why a lot of adults still have their favorite stuffed animals — because hugging something cozy is perfectly appropriate as an adult, too. Those childhood favorites with their scratched marble eyes, mottled fur and missing ears can bring a unique kind of comfort. And while there’s no replacing those childhood favorites, there’s nothing wrong with making a...
ANIMALS
Kitsap Sun

Pet of the week: Meet Azula

Meet Azula! Azula is a charming 11-year-old brown tabby with the funniest curly pig tail. Azula loves affection and will happily head butt you to let you know she is ready for more pets, and her wonderfully fluffy coat is hard to resist. This senior gal is a lady of simple pleasures and enjoys taking long naps on comfy blankets so she may enjoy having a special place to snooze. Azula really has all the makings for the perfect nap buddy. Sound like the kind of kitty you've been missing? Adopt her today. You can meet Azula and our other adoptable animals at Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
New Britain Herald

Plainville PAWS exceeds their goal in raising money for rescue dog surgery

PLAINVILLE – Plainville PAWS has exceeded their goal in raising money for a vital surgery for the rescue dog Princess and are now trying to find her a home. Donna Weinhofer, executive director of Plainville PAWS (Partners in the Animal Welfare Society) and local animal control officer, said that the fundraiser for Princess brought in more than its $6,000 goal in seven days. The money will be used to fix Princess’ dislocated hip once a home is found for her.
PLAINVILLE, CT
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Shotzi

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week. Shotzi is a sweet housebroken 7-year-old mix. She is looking for a forever home with adopters committed to helping her enjoy a healthy lifestyle. Shotzi absolutely enjoys playing, enjoys going for car rides, and is always up for a power nap. She will fit right in with a kid and pet-free family where she can be the star of the show. Shotzi can be a little fearful at times but once she warms up to you, she’ll get to see her tail wag a mile a minute. Shotzi is just one of the many adorable dogs and cats available for adoption at PAWS Chicago. Make an appointment for an in-person adoption at PAWSChicago.org to bring one of them home today.  
CHICAGO, IL
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Trouble and Aster

Trouble is a very happy-go-lucky dog. He is a little overweight at 81 pounds but with some exercise and a weight reduction diet, he will be slimmed up in no time. Trouble is a good boy in his kennel too. He holds his potty breaks until he goes for walks. He also has some manners and likes to go on adventures. Trouble is also good with other dogs. If you’re looking for a new best friend but want to skip all the puppy shenanigans, Trouble is a good one to meet.
PETS
CatTime

Why Do Cats Purr? What Are They Saying?

Why do cats purr? It seems like a simple question with a simple answer. But cats also purr for reasons aside from showing how content they are. The post Why Do Cats Purr? What Are They Saying? appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Grapes? Are Grapes Safe For Cats?

When it comes to the question of "Can cats eat grapes?" the short answer is yes they can, but they probably shouldn't. Here's what you should know. The post Can Cats Eat Grapes? Are Grapes Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS

