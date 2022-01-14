ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

7 Target Fashion Finds That Look Like They Could Be From Zara

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsNMe_0dlp781f00
Target fashion finds. Target

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Target run, anyone? No need to put your shoes on for this one though. We’ll be doing it right from your computer or phone. It’s time to do a little online shopping!

Right now, we’re focused on building out our wardrobe with pieces we love, love, love. Not pieces that are “fine” or “good enough.” We’re looking for some affordable, Zara-style finds that make Us actually excited to get dressed — day after day. See and shop our current seven favorite finds below!

7 Zara-Style Fashion Finds at Target

1. Dresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykPK5_0dlp781f00
Target

This Wild Fable knit dress is exactly how you do comfort and chic in one piece. It’s soft, cozy and stretchy, but the stitched-seam detailing and mock neckline will have compliments soaring your way!

dresses at Target!

2. Sweaters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfBHn_0dlp781f00
Target

Say hello to your new go-to piece in the cold! This A New Day sweater‘s unique plaid print and lovely waffle texture are irresistible. It’s even made with 50% recycled fabric!

sweaters at Target!

3. Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YawGf_0dlp781f00
Target

Retro vibes! These boho Knox Rose corduroy flare pants and their frayed hems are ready to improve any and every outfit to have you looking like a fashion icon every time you step outside!

pants at Target!

4. Coats and Jackets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tg7N5_0dlp781f00
Target

With an artsy pattern, curved patch pockets and a trendy, cozy quilting, this Universal Thread jacket is the type of piece that might have a fashion photographer stop you in the street for a pic!

coats and jackets at Target!

5. Tops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVVez_0dlp781f00
Target

We can’t decide if this sheer Wild Fable top is giving Us more forest goddess vibes, whimsical fairy vibes or edgy rebel vibes, so we’re going to go with all three!

tops at Target!

6. Jumpsuits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQvy2_0dlp781f00
Target

Wearing this Sandra Darren jumpsuit basically feels like wearing loungewear or pajamas while looking like a million bucks. It flatters the waist and can be worn either casually with sneakers or dressed up with heels!

jumpsuits at Target!

7. Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2HgX_0dlp781f00
Target

You’ll need a new pair of shoes to go with all of these cool, new clothes! We suggest this A New Day Lilah pair with its narrow block heel and pillowy top strap. Timelessly stylish and stylishly timeless!

shoes at Target!

Looking for more? Explore all women’s fashion at Target here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Gives ’70s Inspo a Rugged Twist in Flared Pants With Combat Boots

Suri Cruise shows everyone how to wear the flared-leg trend. The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was spotted while out and about shopping in New York City yesterday. For the ensemble, Cruise donned a denim jacket that featured a brown vertical stripe throughout that helped create a contrast. On the bottom half, she wore a pair of brown pants that incorporated pink stripes of fabric accented with flared legs and a quilted pattern print. She accessorized with a white tote bag and a black mask. When it came down to the shoes, Cruise slipped her feet into a pair of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

8 best dressing gowns and robes you won’t want to change out of

Over the last couple of years, the way we dress at home has completely transformed. BC (before covid), the majority of us were more concerned with what we’d be wearing to work or for a night out on the town, but spending more time indoors has forced us to reconsider our at-home wardrobes too.If this is the case for you, it’s likely that you’ve been considering replacing that tired-looking dressing gown that’s hung loyally on the back of your bathroom door.An essential item to many of us, robes are an all-day affair that take us from bath time to breakfast...
APPAREL
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Rating: 4.5 Stars BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $21.99 Available at Walmart $26.11 Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Target#Universal Thread#Wild Fable
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Marked Down Over 2,000 Designer Styles in This Under-The-Radar Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve ever browsed through Nordstrom’s bountiful racks in store or through its pages of online offerings, then you know the retailer is a treasure trove of top designer brands. They’re pretty to look at, but the price tags sure aren’t. But just when you think these beautiful designer pieces will forever be too  far from reach, the retailer marks down over 2,000 styles in a low-key designer clearance sale. So you can finally put your luxury shopping cravings to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

7 Seriously Trendy Fashion Finds We Discovered Hiding at Target

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When we’re rocking a super cute outfit and our friends ask Us where we got our top or pants, nothing is more enjoyable than dropping a name they don’t expect. Retailers like Target have stepped up their game in terms of staying on top of the current trends, and we love finding fashion-forward hidden gems that are seriously affordable.
APPAREL
wonderwall.com

2002 fashion flashback: Xtina wears a scarf as a top and more throwback looks from 20 years ago

The year 2002 was full of hits and misses on the red carpet. Skin-baring looks and dressed-up denim reigned supreme, but there were some enchantingly chic statements made too. Join Wonderwall.com as we take you on a roller coaster ride of a recap! This first look was a seriously jaw-dropping moment at the time… In a micro-mini and Missoni scarf disguised as a top, Christina Aguilera was barely dressed for the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards! Along with many trends from this time, some say we will be seeing more of these uber-minis on the 2022 streets soon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elite Daily

Euphoria’s Most Daring Fashion And Beauty Looks From Season 2, Episode 2

The drama has been served on the latest episode of Euphoria. In fact, there was so much new info revealed that I doubt I could even recap it all for you. However, I can recap all the best fashion and beauty from Euphoria’s second episode. (Warning: light spoilers ahead.) While this season is taking a darker turn with its aesthetic, the styles are just as jaw-dropping as you remember from Season 1.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Us Weekly

This Fabulously Fuzzy Sweater Looks Like It’s From a Trendy Boutique

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now, it’s no secret that we love sharing our finds with other savvy shoppers out there. In fact, we get a serious rush when someone asks about our outfits, and we inform them that a particular piece is from an affordable store. For any fashionista on a budget, it’s one of the most satisfying sensations!
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Shine, Sparkle and Stun at Your Next Formal Event in These Lulus Dresses at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. After lots of postponements, we now have so many weddings in our calendar for this year. That’s so many occasions where we need to dress formally or in cocktail attire. And that’s not even counting other events like bar/bat mitzvah celebrations, fancy dates or perhaps dinner parties!
APPAREL
StyleCaster

A No-B.S Guide to TikTok’s Hottest Fashion Micro-Trends

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. As the years pass and the seasons change, so do the trends. Sure, there are those pieces that make an appearance year after year, but more often than not, a season’s trends last only as long as the weather does. However, new fads called “micro-trends” cycle are popping up on TikTok and Instagram these days and moving at lightning speed. To quote Heidi Klum: “One day you’re in, and the next, you’re out.” Luckily, I’ve broken down each of the...
Us Weekly

Trendy Top Alert! Why This New Release From Amazon Is on Our Radar

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When you come across a top that fits flawlessly, looks flattering and makes you feel confident, it’s hard not to pick it up in all of your favorite colors! This has admittedly happened to Us a few times in the past. Call it a skill — even after glancing at a few e-commerce shots, we can tell when we’ll be back to buy multiples.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

These Trendy Koolaburra by Ugg Boots Cost $100 Less Than Original Uggs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Every season has its go-to slip-on shoe. In spring, it’s slides. In summer, it’s sandals. In fall, it’s mules. And in winter, it’s Uggs. No matter where we’re going, we always want to wear our warmest footwear. Lined with signature sheepskin, these traditional tall boots are the epitome of cozy comfort. They’ve been a winter wardrobe favorite for decades, but they’re especially on trend right now. Celebs from J.Lo to Selena Gomez have recently been spotted rocking Uggs, so you know that fuzzy fashion is back in style!
APPAREL
StyleCaster

The Best Places Online to Buy Cheap Candles That Smell Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re home a little more than usual right now, you might want to give your space a little love. If you’re anything like us, you’ve neglected your home during your busiest times. Well, not anymore. With the best cheap candles, you can give your space a serious upgrade for less than $20 a pop. Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, an expansive farmhouse or you’re a suburban dweller, a chic scented candle or two in your home...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Trending: This Cropped Varsity Jacket Is a No. 1 New Release at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Remember back in school when all you wanted was to walk around in a varsity or letterman jacket? Too bad the only way to actually earn one was to play sports — and be good at them. Some of us didn’t want to play them at all, but that doesn’t mean we couldn’t appreciate how stylish the jackets were!
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Attention, Maximalists: Lisa Says Gah Launched Your Dream Nordstrom Pop-In

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We all have that one friend that always seems to have the coolest stuff. They probably wore a checkered claw clip before it was cool and were one of the first people to make a DIY foam mirror. This friend gets asked about their sustainably-made colorful sweaters, loves a good clog and probably carries a reusable tote bag. This friend might be you, or it might just be Lisa—Lisa Says Gah, the quirky, colorful e-tailer that exclusively features independent designers....
Us Weekly

Kopari Just Launched a Body Scrub That May Smooth Out Annoying Bumps

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Body scrubs are an excellent way to exfoliate in the shower to reveal smoother, softer skin. Most body scrubs we’ve tried in the past get the job done, but they’re certainly not all created equally. You may think that most scrubs are built in a similar fashion — by combining a buffing agent with a moisturizing base.
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

This Open-Front Cardigan Takes the Tie-Dye Trend to Dreamy New Heights

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Can we have an honest fashion conversation for a second? When quarantine kicked off back in 2020, the tie-dye trend was everything. We covered it extensively, we picked up countless garments and we even tried DIY. Within months, it was everywhere — and many shoppers grew tired of it. Well, not Us! It consistently serves up good vibes and leaves us in a feel-good mood. The key is finding styles that are fresh and different!
APPAREL
goodmorningamerica.com

12 home-to-office fashion looks from Lululemon, Nordstrom and Macy's

If work from home fashion has taught us one thing it is that functional and comfortable fashion can co-exist. When athleisure trend began rising in popularity, it became apparent that, eventually, the days of transitioning back to business casual attire would be stressful. “GMA” curated a list that won't have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

These Sequin Pants Embody Everything We Love About Glam Disco Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If we want to reference a fashion era that feels fun and joyous while dressing up, the ’70s and disco immediately come to mind. This period and accompanying music movement were all about being flashy, fabulous and having the time of your life — and we love embodying that energy in an ensemble!
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

76K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy