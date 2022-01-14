7 Target Fashion Finds That Look Like They Could Be From Zara

Target fashion finds. Target

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Target run, anyone? No need to put your shoes on for this one though. We’ll be doing it right from your computer or phone. It’s time to do a little online shopping!

Right now, we’re focused on building out our wardrobe with pieces we love, love, love. Not pieces that are “fine” or “good enough.” We’re looking for some affordable, Zara-style finds that make Us actually excited to get dressed — day after day. See and shop our current seven favorite finds below!

7 Zara-Style Fashion Finds at Target

1. Dresses

Target

This Wild Fable knit dress is exactly how you do comfort and chic in one piece. It’s soft, cozy and stretchy, but the stitched-seam detailing and mock neckline will have compliments soaring your way!

dresses at Target!

2. Sweaters

Target

Say hello to your new go-to piece in the cold! This A New Day sweater‘s unique plaid print and lovely waffle texture are irresistible. It’s even made with 50% recycled fabric!

sweaters at Target!

3. Pants

Target

Retro vibes! These boho Knox Rose corduroy flare pants and their frayed hems are ready to improve any and every outfit to have you looking like a fashion icon every time you step outside!

pants at Target!

4. Coats and Jackets

Target

With an artsy pattern, curved patch pockets and a trendy, cozy quilting, this Universal Thread jacket is the type of piece that might have a fashion photographer stop you in the street for a pic!

coats and jackets at Target!

5. Tops

Target

We can’t decide if this sheer Wild Fable top is giving Us more forest goddess vibes, whimsical fairy vibes or edgy rebel vibes, so we’re going to go with all three!

tops at Target!

6. Jumpsuits

Target

Wearing this Sandra Darren jumpsuit basically feels like wearing loungewear or pajamas while looking like a million bucks. It flatters the waist and can be worn either casually with sneakers or dressed up with heels!

jumpsuits at Target!

7. Shoes

Target

You’ll need a new pair of shoes to go with all of these cool, new clothes! We suggest this A New Day Lilah pair with its narrow block heel and pillowy top strap. Timelessly stylish and stylishly timeless!

shoes at Target!

Looking for more? Explore all women’s fashion at Target here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!