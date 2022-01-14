ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Adopt 2 Dogs: ‘I Became a Mama of 5’

By Julia Emmanuele
 6 days ago
Courtesy of Jessica Alba/Instagram

And puppies make five! Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren shared their first photo as a family “of five on Thursday, January 13, after adopting two Bernedoodle puppies.

“[And] all the sudden — I became a mama of 5,” the actress, 40, wrote, alongside a series of photos of their furry new companions. “Meet our new babies Dolly and Lucy.” Alba revealed that the names were “short for Lucille and Dolores.”

In addition to their new fur babies, Alba and Warren, 43, share daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 10, and son Hayes, 4. The couple, who tied the knot in 2008 just one month before their eldest child was born, have been open about the difficult balancing act of raising three children. In December 2018, Warren told Us Weekly that he and Alba rely on one another when it comes to parenting duties.

“I think that we both have pretty high standards and we expect a lot out of our kids and we’re both pretty disciplined in that approach to making sure that they are good kids that are gonna grow up to be good people,” he told Us, noting that the pair “trade off good cop bad cop” when it comes to discipline. “We call each other in for reinforcement.”

The couple, who celebrated their 13th anniversary in May, have also spoken about how they manage to make time for one another, despite their busy schedule.

“We’re pretty disciplined about that as well,” Warren told Us. “We try to do our best without it feeling overly scheduled or kind of regimented. We try to just always protect the ‘us’ time and make time for that. Sometimes when we do find ourselves being pulled in a lot of different directions we just say, ‘OK, it’s date night.’”

Alba echoed those sentiments during a July 2021 appearance on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram show, “Before, During and After Baby,” explaining that it is often difficult to prioritize her relationship with Warren with so many other responsibilities. “We have, like, obviously the friendship, the comfort of, like, ‘You’re not going anywhere,’ and so sometimes you don’t treat those people the best, right?” she said about making time to focus on her marriage. “You don’t consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people’s feelings. So that is something that I think is a constant one to work on.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

