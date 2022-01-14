ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Get organized using containers you already own

By Crystal Barton
LivingCheap
LivingCheap
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. Ever want to get organized but the thought of spending money on containers talked you...

livingonthecheap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Pantry Staple Makes Cloudy Glasses Look Brand New

Picture this: You’re preparing to have guests over for the first time in a long time. You’ve readied all the appetizers and finger foods. You’ve chilled the wine and made sure you have enough ice. You’ve been to the grocery store anywhere from one to four times for last minute odds and ends, set the music, and made sure you have enough plates and napkins. Just before people start arriving, you reach for the wine glasses and tumblers on the shelf to display them for visitors. But there’s a problem: the glasses are cloudy and stained, making them look old and dusty at best and flat-out dirty at worst.
HOME & GARDEN
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

5 Best Ways to Unclog A Drain Without Chemicals

There are plenty of products on the market to pour down your drains and chew through the nastiest of clogs. But those products typically contain nasty chemicals that can be bad for your health and harmful to your plumbing. So why go that route when safer and equally effective options exist?
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Organizer#Plastic Containers#Electronics#Shoe Box
BobVila

20 Walk-In Pantry Ideas You’ll Want to Copy in Your Own Kitchen

Let’s face it: kitchen cupboards and countertops only have so much room. For foodies, families, bulk shoppers, and kitchen gadget lovers, a walk-in pantry can be a real lifesaver. This small room offers extra storage for canned goods, dry foods, beverages, snacks, and kitchen supplies. It’s time to beautify...
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
Real Simple

How to Get Pee Smell Out of Carpets, Mattresses, and Furniture—Without Harsh Chemicals

Accidents happen. There are puppies, potty-training toddlers, uncontrollable laughter with a leaky bladder, and haughty cats that pee for pleasure. Whether it is human or cat pee, no one wants urine smells in their home. My current offender is a rescue pup that pees when she is excited or frightened. I am now an expert on removing urine stains and odors from every type of surface—but she's worth it!
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
thespruce.com

6 Home Essentials You Need to Get Organized, According to Experts

With the start of a New Year, everyone is in ‘go’ mode: from cleaning out long-neglected closets and sifting through abandoned pantry shelves, to rethinking how your scheduling systems work, a fresh start naturally leads to fresh perspectives. And when it comes to getting your home organized, what better time to do this than the onset of a new season?
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Daily South

The Space-Saving Trick for Creating More Storage in a Small Bathroom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The bathroom is the place where many of our days begin and end. It's where we set ourselves up for success with a rigorous skin-care routine (including SPF) in the morning, and it's where we unwind with a hot bath and generous slather of retinol cream at night. Basically, it's a pretty important space in the house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
komando.com

15 products to help you get organized in the new year

It’s 2022 and a new year always brings the promise of change. What changes are you planning to make?. If you haven’t decided yet, consider jumping on the Marie Kondo bandwagon and take a look around your home or office space. Is everything in order, or does it look like a tornado hit?
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Space-Saving Storage Rack Made Room for the Dish Towels in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have a small kitchen, then you might be familiar with the struggle of how to store so many tools in such a tiny space. Remember, kitchens don’t only hold food: Mine has cleaning supplies under the sink, pots and pans in the cabinet, and storage containers on a shelf in the pantry. Since I don’t have much room on my countertops, I’m always looking for ways to make the most of it it. (My pride and joy is my roll-up dish-drying rack that conveniently lays over my single-basin sink.) But towels? Well, those are another issue altogether.
HOME & GARDEN
Mic

If you want to get organized with little effort, these 44 clever things will do the trick

Keeping a clean and organized space is good for maintaining some peace of mind, but with an ever growing to-do list, it can sometimes be tricky to keep everything neat and tidy — unless, of course, you have a few clever organizational products to help. For example, one of the most useful options on this list is a multifunctional, three-shelf utility cart that can be used to store miscellaneous items in just about any room of your home: kitchen, bathroom, laundry room — you name it. It’s made from heavy-duty metal, with shelves that can withstand up to 22 pounds each, so you don't have to treat it delicately, either. Plus, the four wheels make it easy to transport from room to room.
HOME & GARDEN
WKBW-TV

January is Get Organized Month

The start of the new year is the perfect time to get your life in order, which is why January is recognized as Get Organized Month. Professional organizer and author of the best-selling book “The Clutter Diet: The Skinny on Organizing Your Home and Taking Control of Your Life,” Lori Marrero has some tips for us.
HOME & GARDEN
Salon

How to organize your pantry — and keep it shipshape

As a result of my job (home writer) and my personality (perfectionist) I've done a lot of research about how to best organize every little space in my home. I've long heard the praises sung of clear containers, listened to people preach the merits of a label maker, and seen pantry organizer upon pantry organizer topple off the shelves at TJ Maxx. Suffice it to say, I feel like I've heard and seen it all — from legitimate overhauls to unrealistic hacks. It wasn't until this year, though, that I really decided to tackle the lid-flying, carton-crashing warzone that is my pantry.
HOME & GARDEN
Mic

Clever products that'll make it look like a professional organized your home

Chances are, all of us have at least one space in our home that could use some organization. Or, if you’re anything like me, you have at least one space in every room that could use some organization. Despite my best efforts, there are parts of my home that are just impossible to get under control — at least, not without some help, which is where this list of clever products that make it look like a professional organized your home comes in handy.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

My Tiny Rental Is Low on Storage, but This Brilliant Organizer Made Space Out of Thin Air

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Just a few months ago, I’d been having major trouble deciding on how to maximize storage space in my apartment, which had few shelves and even fewer closets. I’ve relied on bookcases for years to increase storage, but as we all know, bookshelves can take up a lot of space on their own. It took visiting a relative’s new house for me to consider another option. In her bedroom, my cousin has an enviable double-door closet, and she was excited to show me that on the inside of each door were vertical racks of storage bins. They were packed with items that would be difficult to store elsewhere, and the bins didn’t look cluttered and disorderly. Though these particular racks were bolted to the doors, I knew there had to be a renter-friendly version.
HOME & GARDEN
LivingCheap

LivingCheap

9K+
Followers
892
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Living on the Cheap helps you live well on less money, with tips and deals on dining out, saving and spending, technology, family life, entertainment, cooking and shopping, and more.

 https://livingonthecheap.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy