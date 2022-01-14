Get organized using containers you already own

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Just a few months ago, I’d been having major trouble deciding on how to maximize storage space in my apartment, which had few shelves and even fewer closets. I’ve relied on bookcases for years to increase storage, but as we all know, bookshelves can take up a lot of space on their own. It took visiting a relative’s new house for me to consider another option. In her bedroom, my cousin has an enviable double-door closet, and she was excited to show me that on the inside of each door were vertical racks of storage bins. They were packed with items that would be difficult to store elsewhere, and the bins didn’t look cluttered and disorderly. Though these particular racks were bolted to the doors, I knew there had to be a renter-friendly version.

