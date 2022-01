Castroneves, who took his fourth Indy win last May in his very first race with the Jim Meyer-Michael Shank-owned organization, has moved from part-time to full-time with the Ohio team. This year, Jack Harvey has departed to be replaced by Castroneves’ former Team Penske teammate Pagenaud, and the Brazilian veteran is anticipating strong performances right out of the box, despite a shift in personnel.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO