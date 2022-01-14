ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The Untold Truth Of Pampered Chef

By Jerry Landry
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gathering around another's hearth, a practice some may refer to as "a party," isn't always about bringing people together over the reciprocal enjoyment of their company. Sometimes it's about gathering your family and friends under one roof so you can sell them something. Many of you have likely attended...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

9 False Facts About Spam Everyone Actually Believes

Oh, Spam. Beloved by many, misunderstood by ... a whole lot more. What started as a shelf-stable meat option that got many Americans through the end of the Depression, fed troops during World War II, and helped war-torn nations from across Europe to Russia to the Philippines and Korea stave off starvation has today not only been embraced by cuisines around the world but, in a time when food trends seem governed chiefly by the importance of all-natural, whole foods, has developed a cult following, appearing on the trendiest of menus across the country. The brand even tapped celebrity chef Roy Choi as the spokesperson for the bodega staple back in 2013.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Legendary Doughnuts

Eclectic doughnut shops are all the rage, and there's nowhere in America where they fuel residents as much as the Pacific Northwest. Thanks to the popularity of Voodoo Doughnut, it is no longer weird to see cereal as a doughnut topping or blunt-shaped pastries when swinging by your local bakery for breakfast. For that, we salute them. But Portlandia isn't the only place to find doughnuts with a kooky twist. Since setting up shop a decade ago, Legendary Doughnuts in Washington has baked doughnuts packed with creativity, originality, and a whole lot of sugar, becoming trendsetters in their own right. The mission? To spread happiness and love in the form of doughnuts. Their eye-catching goodies have drawn sweet tooths from all over the South Sound region, even receiving the Best of Tacoma Award for the years in a row (via Travel Tacoma). They may not be a household name, but by the time you're finished reading this, you'll be wondering how they aren't one (yet).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Brazilian Steakhouse Meats Explained

Specializing in a type of Brazilian barbeque called churrasco, Brazilian steakhouses are known for bringing skewer upon skewer of juicy barbequed meat straight to your table for the choosing. Churrasco originated as a favorite cooking style of South American cowboys in the 1800s and has since become a beloved part of Brazilian culture and cuisine (via Insider). Meat is barbequed low and slow over the embers of a churrasqueira, an open barbecue grill, and often prepared simply with salt to let the flavors of the meat shine.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Says This Is The Absolute Worst Food

Gordon Ramsay is a chef who has a lot to say about anything related to food. As per Pop Sugar, there are a few culinary trends that the chef can't bring himself to accept — like foam, for example. "The latest one I had, I was in Saint Paul, and someone gave me a bone marrow foam. Now when I think about having bone marrow, I don't think about it as a foam," Ramsay said.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Costco's Kirkland Brand

Chances are, if you love Costco, then you love Kirkland Signature. Named for Kirkland, Washington, the original home of their corporate headquarters, Costco's in-house brand Kirkland Signature is a multi-billion dollar company and their wild success has many other big box stores like Walmart feeling the pressure (via Business Insider). Kirkland's success is driven by their high-quality standards and signature low prices (or rather, Kirkland Signature low prices! Sorry. It had to be said.) In fact, CNN reports that most Kirkland Signature items sell for up to 20% less than their national brand name counterparts. Free samples and lower prices? No wonder Costco and Kirkland Signature have developed a devout cult following.
KIRKLAND, WA
Mashed

Anthony Bourdain Called This Kitchen Tool The Backbone Of Pretentious Food Presentation

It goes without saying that best-selling author, television host, and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain holds a special place in the hearts, minds, and imaginations of the American public. Gone too soon, yet never forgotten, his wisdom and unique perspective forever altered how the world eats, thinks, and approaches food. His globetrotting pursuit and exploration of world cuisines, along with the places and people behind the plate, inspired and reminded us of the way that food unites and binds us.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Is The Only Way Queen Elizabeth Will Have Sandwiches

The Queen of England is a creature of habit who, according to Britroyals, is what helped her earn the public's respect and affection. Devoted to her duties, the Queen is a constant source of strength and familiarity among her Nation. Queen Elizabeth II is revered for her no-nonsense approach to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Packaging#Design#Kitchen Appliances#Berkshire Hathaway#Food Drink#Tupperware#Partylite
Mashed

How The French Revolution Invented Fine Dining

While France has long been considered by many to be the epicurean center of the universe, the origin story of the French restaurant industry — and consequently the worldwide dining scene that followed its birth — may surprise you. According to Mental Floss, the genesis, which began in France in the mid-18th century, occurred during one of the bloodiest moments in the country's history. Prior to this point, throughout the Middle Ages, the only commercial dining experiences available to commoners were crowded roadside buffets, where hungry travelers could stop in to get a bite of whichever inexpensive family-style dishes the kitchen was serving up that day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What Rachael Ray's Favorite French Restaurant Has To Offer

"Where should we go for dinner?" It's the age-old question which no one has a problem asking, but that nobody wants to answer (unless you have a real hankering for something, that is.) But most of the time, that's not the case. Whether it's date night, Sunday Funday, girls' or boys' night out, or family dinner, choosing a restaurant that everyone in your party will like can feel a little overwhelming.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason M&M's Are Banned In Sweden

M&M's: sweet little chocolate nuggets coated in a colored candy shell. Delicious. Then there's all the varieties: hazelnut, caramel, dark chocolate, and a million others. And don't even get us started on the mini M&M's, which somehow taste even better. You can even order customized colors and designs for special occasions.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Real Reason Ranch Dressing Tastes Better In Restaurants

It's fair to say that ranch dressing has transcended its original purpose. We incorporate it (or its flavor) in everything from salads to macaroni and cheese. We dip our vegetables and chicken wings into it and even drizzle it on our pizza. The New York Times points out that ranch is the official American dressing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

You've Been Eating Hot Dogs Wrong This Whole Time

Whether it's at a baseball game or a Fourth of July cookout, hot dogs have a long history in the United States that combines historical facts, urban legends, and cultural influences. The food was believed to have been introduced by German street vendors who immigrated to New York in the 19th century (via HISTORY). Hot dogs have found themselves becoming a popular snack for hungry Americans who are in the mood for something cheap and filling. But, no matter where you go, you'll find that every person and state has their unique way of enjoying a red-hot frankfurter — from the cream cheese and onions-stuffed Seattle dog to the chili and mustard-slathered coney island Dog. It is treated with respect as a classic American treat. There's even a National Hot Dog and Sausage Council dedicated to one of our nation's most sacred food.
RECIPES
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Food and Drink Flops in Recent History

It seems as if certain foods and drinks have been around forever, and always will be: Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Heinz Ketchup, McDonald’s hamburgers, Oscar Mayer wieners. But for every household staple, there’s a veritable graveyard out there of ones that, for a wide variety of reasons, simply didn’t make the cut and have been […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

27 Delicious Cuban Foods You Need To Eat At Least Once In Your Lifetime

With travel to Cuba for tourism restricted by the U.S. government, it might seem hard to experience what life on the island is like (via the U.S. Department of State). However, there's one easy way to make yourself feel like you're traveling to Cuba without leaving your hometown, and that's by eating Cuban food.
RECIPES
Mashed

Duff Goldman's Wife Calls Him The World's Best Husband After This Burger

Ask anybody what they think of when they hear the name Duff Goldman, and they'll more than likely give you the same, single-word answer: cake. The response isn't wrong. Twenty years after the opening of his first Charm City Cakes shop in Baltimore, MD – the bakery that put him on Food Network's radar and ultimately landed him shows like "Ace of Cakes" and "Kids Baking Championship" – the 47-year-old is practically synonymous with the tiered-treat (via Food Network). However, Goldman's repertoire expands well beyond the world of baked goods.
BALTIMORE, MD
scotscoop.com

Unsold groceries set to feed untold masses

California’s Short-Lived Climate Pollutant Reduction Strategy works to solve hunger crisis. As many counted down for the new year in anticipation of a fresh start and a set of New Year’s resolutions, food banks across California counted down in anticipation of being able to feed more people than ever before.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Here's What Makes Koji-Fermented Coffee Unique

Arguably one of the most popular beverages being consumed around the world, coffee is having a bit of a renaissance period in the modern era. Never has there been more coffee shops and cafes that are dedicated to serving up the perfect "cup of joe," and the options for what types of beans are available and how a cup of coffee can best be enjoyed seem endless.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Canned Tomato Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

An undisputed pantry staple, canned tomatoes are one of the most versatile ingredients available. And while the options can seem a bit daunting, we're here to help take the guess work out of which brands are the most delicious, because no one wants to waste their hard earned money on a can of watered down, overly sweetened, muddy tomatoes.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Mashed

89K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy