The Untold Truth Of Pampered Chef

Eclectic doughnut shops are all the rage, and there's nowhere in America where they fuel residents as much as the Pacific Northwest. Thanks to the popularity of Voodoo Doughnut, it is no longer weird to see cereal as a doughnut topping or blunt-shaped pastries when swinging by your local bakery for breakfast. For that, we salute them. But Portlandia isn't the only place to find doughnuts with a kooky twist. Since setting up shop a decade ago, Legendary Doughnuts in Washington has baked doughnuts packed with creativity, originality, and a whole lot of sugar, becoming trendsetters in their own right. The mission? To spread happiness and love in the form of doughnuts. Their eye-catching goodies have drawn sweet tooths from all over the South Sound region, even receiving the Best of Tacoma Award for the years in a row (via Travel Tacoma). They may not be a household name, but by the time you're finished reading this, you'll be wondering how they aren't one (yet).

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO