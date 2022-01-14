ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant Review: Mr. Hibachi Downtown

By Miriam Bowers Abbott
 6 days ago

Say what you will about the pandemic, it’s been a good year for Downtown hibachi fans. First, GENJIGO opened with its pared-down, fast-casual hibachi fare on Gay Street. Then in August, Mr. Hibachi made its debut on Third Street with a menu that’s a little more extensive, but still leverages the...

Popculture

Burger King Introduces New Mouthwatering Burger to Its Menu

Burger King is known for its mouth-watering flame-broiled burgers like the Whopper, but for those not visiting a BK stateside, the beloved fast food chain has a host of other unique menu items. That is the case for Burger King Malaysia, where an all-new sandwich has just hit the menu – the new Japanese Curry Salmon sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Food and Drink Flops in Recent History

It seems as if certain foods and drinks have been around forever, and always will be: Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Heinz Ketchup, McDonald’s hamburgers, Oscar Mayer wieners. But for every household staple, there’s a veritable graveyard out there of ones that, for a wide variety of reasons, simply didn’t make the cut and have been […]
FOOD & DRINKS
104.5 The Team

Vacated Space in Downtown Albany Becomes Arena’s New Restaurant

If you had gone to the MVP Arena (formerly the Times Union Center) for a show or a game, chances are you had to eat somewhere else because options were limited. There had been restaurants in the space inside the TU in the past but it has been empty for quite some time. Now a new restaurant has opened and is ready to serve the downtown clientele along with those heading to a game or a concert.
ALBANY, NY
The Independent

10 best rums: Spiced, dark and white tropical tipples

Rum remains a misunderstood and underused spirit in Britain. Many drinkers still associate it with cheap cocktails on teenage nights out, or sickly sweet holiday drinks.At the other end of the spectrum, rum is perennially overlooked as a sipping drink in favour of cognac or whisky or brandy. Few think to uncork a rum for a nightcap, yet connoisseurs know that when rum is done right, not many drinks can match it for depth, variety or smoothness.Rum combines the depth and sophistication of whisky with the glamour and history of the Caribbean: it’s a drink of pirates and admirals and...
DRINKS
WLKY.com

All Thai'd Up food truck is opening a restaurant in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A popular Asian food truck plans to open its first brick-and-mortar store in Downtown Louisville in mid-February,Louisville Business First reported. Katherine Aphaivongs, the owner of All Thai'd Up, is taking over the space at 211 S 5th St. that was previously occupied by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: All Saints in Minneapolis

Sipping a Gibson, snacking on salt-and-pepper mushrooms, talking with a friend—this is city living at its finest in Minneapolis’ newest finer-dining restaurant. It’s a bright redesign of the former Bardo: the bar moved inside the space, the room opened up, the beautiful patio full of seating. This...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eater

Downtown Pleasanton Restaurants and Bars Ordered to Tear Down Parklets Immediately

Pleasanton officials are demanding downtown restaurants and bars tear down their outdoor dining setups and parklets so the city can clean streets and perform other maintenance, according to reporting from Bay Area News Group. The deadline to remove the structures, which some business owners say they paid between $10,000 and $12,000 to construct, is today, Friday, January 7; businesses that don’t comply could face fines, the Mercury News reports, though the city says it will “work with” the owners first.
PLEASANTON, CA
614now.com

Combination Southern restaurant, live music venue now open downtown

A unique and anticipated new downtown spot for food and fun is now officially open for business. LaSalle’s Southern Kitchen & Bar held its grand opening event over the weekend, from Jan. 14-16. It is located downtown at 30 S. Young St. Billed as a combination Southern kitchen and...
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

Manteca, London: ‘Genuine verve and originality’ – restaurant review

Manteca, 49-51 Curtain Road, London EC2A 3PT (020 7033 6642). Snacks and small plates £3-£10; large plates £13-£36; desserts £5-£8; wines from £28. An email arrives from Australia. Greg declares himself a fan of this column. He also happens to be a newspaper subeditor and he’s noticed something. It’s the repeated use of a certain word. That word is “punchy”. By repeated I don’t mean just one or two uses. He has found 11 examples from the past six months. I have referenced punchy sauces and punchy Thai green curries, punchy loveliness and both a punchy affair and a punchy mess. Oh, the shame. I am clearly punch drunk. I could excuse myself. There are only so many words in the world. But that’s no excuse at all. So thank you, Greg. Today I’m officially announcing the retirement of punchy. It’s going straight from this page to a home for knackered adjectives, where it will share a room with “mouth-watering” and “sumptuous”. I wish it a happy retirement.
RESTAURANTS
downtownpittsburgh.com

Celebrate Pittsburgh Restaurant Week in Downtown

Celebrate with “new dishes for the new year” as Pittsburgh Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, January 10. Enjoy delicious dining specials at discounted prices from Pittsburgh’s top restaurants all week long. Pittsburgh Restaurant Week encourages Pittsburghers to visit the wide range of dining options that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Eater

Downtown Southern Restaurant Moonshine Gets Boozier With New Cocktail Bar

Downtown Southern restaurant Moonshine Patio & Grill expanded with a new on-site cocktail bar late last year. Kinfolk opened as of December 30, 2021, on 303 Red River Street. Kinfolk’s cocktail list is divided into four sections: fancy drinks, old-fashioned and improved, daisies, and fizzes. Guests will receive a welcome cocktail. Then there are rare whiskeys and other spirits. As for food, on deck are La Patisserie macarons. Future options will expand with charcuterie, cheese, and chocolates.
AUSTIN, TX
The Post and Courier

Longtime Five Points restaurant Mr. Friendly's asks for help from community

Longstanding Five Points eatery Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe has asked the community for help after being closed because of COVID-19. The cafe, which has been in the Five Points neighborhood for over 25 years, is at risk of closing its doors permanently as coronavirus cases kept business away for over a week and has been unable to hold a lunch service through the pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Can you make a Chinese takeaway at home in 10 minutes? We put it to the test

It’s that time of year when New Year’s resolutions start slipping.Maybe you wanted to eat more healthily or do more home cooking – but as we race through the month of January, ordering takeaways might be looking increasingly enticing.That’s why Kwoklyn Wan’s latest cookbook, 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway, couldn’t have come at a better time. If you are tempted to order dinner via an app, whipping up one of these meals will only take 10 minutes, and it will most likely be healthier than ordering in.But do the recipes really only take 10 minutes to make? And can you pack in...
RECIPES
KEVN

New Mexican restaurant opens in downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City has a new Mexican restaurant serving up authentic dishes as well as soups in the heart of downtown. El Nevado recently opened its doors and is a family ran business. The owner, Luis Zamora says it has been a goal of his to own...
RAPID CITY, SD

