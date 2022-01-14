ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

John Deere displays first fully autonomous tractor

By Shepard Price
theintelligencer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a press conference for the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, John Deere recently displayed the company's first fully autonomous tractor which it says is ready for large-scale production. The new machine uses John Deere's 8R tractor, TruSet-enabled chisel plow, GPS guidance system and new technologies. The product is set to be...

www.theintelligencer.com

