John Deere displays first fully autonomous tractor

– Ready for large-scale production by the end of the year in Iowa factories, the tractor combines Deere’s famous 8R with GPS guidance and new advanced technologies. Once brought on site and configured, the new autonomous 8R is controlled via an app: using the John Deere Operations Center Mobile, just swipe from left to right to start the machine, and that’s it. While the vehicle is in operation, the farmer can comfortably leave his fields to concentrate on other activities, monitoring the status of the machine from his mobile device. John Deere Operations Center Mobile provides access to live video, images, data and metrics, and allows the farmer to adjust speed, depth and many other variables. In case of anomalies in the quality of work, or technical problems with the machine, farmers are notified remotely, to make changes and optimize performance.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO