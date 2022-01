Sometimes it's just about changing the way you make plans. There’s something rather disconcerting about waking up feeling galvanised and motivated, but yet staring out at the day in front of you knowing it’s empty and you have no plans. For some, it’s simply a symptom of their own poor-planning. But for many, it can provoke an existential internal conversation: Why haven’t I organised anything with anyone? Why has no one asked me to do anything? Then, there’s the question that makes you spiral: Does anyone actually like spending time with me?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO