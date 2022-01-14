Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway 17-Year-Old Last Seen In Wesley Chapel

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Derrian Jones, a missing-runaway 17-year-old.

According to deputies, Jones was last seen on Jan. 11 around 10 p.m., in the Hillary Crest St. area of Wesley Chapel. Jones is 6 ft., approx. 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Jones was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a black jacket.

If you have any information on Jones’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Or submit tips online at: https://www.pascosheriff.com/tips/.

