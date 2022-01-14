Continental Properties closes two more funds after acquiring properties worth $1 billion

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) yesterday announced that it has completed an initial closing of the previously announced portfolio acquisition through its existing joint venture with GIC from affiliates of NewcrestImage. The initial closing included 26 of the 27 hotels totaling 3,533 guestrooms, two parking structures, and various financial incentives. The remaining hotel to be acquired is the currently under construction 176-guestroom Canopy by Hilton New Orleans which is nearing completion, and the joint venture expects to close on the acquisition of the hotel during the first quarter 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO