ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Yes, the ‘Golden Girls’ Are Younger Than the ‘AJLT’ Ladies. Why Is This So Shocking?

By Philip Mutz
purewow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless you’ve been living under a rock the size of Carrie’s brownstone apartment, you’ve seen plenty of memes circulating about HBO’s hit Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. My podcast co-host Dara Katz and I discuss several of these at length in...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Celebs Like Megan Fox & Ariana Grande Are Obsessed with This Over-the-Top Engagement Ring Trend

Let’s be honest, when celebrities announce their engagements, sure, we’re happy that their love is blossoming. But the truth is, we really just sit at the edge of our seats and wait for those engagement ring pics to drop. Will we be awe-struck by blinding diamonds like with Mariah Carey’s 2016 rock? Or will we touched by the simple elegance of a ring like with Emma Stone's? Lately, however, it seems like there’s one unique engagement ring trend that’s got Hollywood’s finest couple’s in a chokehold and that’s…drumroll please….
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Betty White’s assistant shares ‘one of the last photos’ of late TV icon on 100th birthday

Betty White’s assistant has shared “one of the last photos” of the late Golden Girls star on what would have been the actor’s 100th birthday. White, 99, died on 31 December from a stroke. On Monday (17 January), White’s long-time assistant Kiersten Mikelas posted what is believed to be among the final pictures of the late comedian on her official Facebook page. In the photograph, White is in a bright green outfit, with a full face of makeup and a big smile.Mikelas wrote that White was “radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever” when the photograph was taken...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estelle Getty
Person
Sandra Bullock
Harper's Bazaar

24 Photos of the Golden Girls Before They Were the Golden Girls

When you think of The Golden Girls, the iconic images of Beatrice (aka Bea) Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty in their Miami pad likely pop into your brain. These actresses are still perhaps most well-known for the iconic roles that they played from 1985–1992 on the beloved sitcom, and it's hard to imagine them as anyone other than Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, Sophia Petrillo and Dorothy Zbornak living that glamorous BFF life. But, these actresses did have lives and careers before they took that first bite of cheesecake, and some of them even crossed paths before they traveled down the road and back again. So picture it, the 1950s, '60s and '70s — these women are making their way through Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
oakpark.com

Fond memories of a golden girl

I answered the phone on New Year’s Eve in my usual cheerful tone and was greeted with a heavy sigh. “You haven’t heard yet,” said Lourdes Nicholls, my friend, and Growing Community Media colleague. “Betty White just died.”. Just two days earlier I had been sitting...
OAK PARK, IL
celebritypage.com

'Golden Girls' Spin-off 'Golden Palace' Hits Hulu

As of Monday, January 10th, Hulu released the 1992 spin-off show from The Golden Girls titled The Golden Palace. All of the 24 episodes were dropped at once, making the show available to binge for anyone with a Hulu subscription. This is a nostalgic release for fans of The Golden...
TV SERIES
oakpark.com

Tribute to a Golden Girl

Dedicated to Betty White, R.I.P., written before she died. If laughter is the best medicine — then you, our comedic queen, are the best doctor in the world!. A toast to you, a roast for you. Celebrating nine decades and more. of your wonderful life. Happily honoring our hearts.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Girls#Hbo#Instagram A#Gg#Newsweek#Tiktoker#The Dorothy And Co#Dorothy Blanche Rose#Caftans
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend

Betty White taught us all so much over the course of her 99- year life. But for me, it was her role in the hilarious 1980s’ sitcom, “The Golden Girls,” that has stuck with me all these years.  It wasn’t just the comical adventures and zany plots that made me love Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and […] The post Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
purewow.com

I Love the ‘Scream’ Franchise, But the Newest Film Has a Major Problem

*Warning: Minor spoilers ahead (don’t worry—I won’t spoil the ending)*. Let me start by saying I am a huge fan of the Scream movies. They’re funny, they’re smart, they’re scary. And unlike a lot of other horror films that feature a masked killer such as Jason Voorhees, each Scream is also a whodunnit—which makes them so much fun to watch. Who will be underneath that Ghostface mask at the end of the film?! The long list of suspects a la an Agatha Christie novel (some of whom become victims ﻿themselves﻿, again, just like a Christie novel)﻿ keeps the films much more exciting than traditional slasher flicks.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: ‘Am I OK?’ Takes a Probing Look at Coming Out as an Adult

When Tig Notaro got a request from Coldplay singer Chris Martin to do a surprise stand-up set at the 30th birthday of his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, she just had one question: “Are you sure she said me?” Notaro, 50, was assured that she was, in fact, the favorite comedian of the Fifty Shades of Grey star. Still, she pushed back against the seven-time Grammy winner, saying, “I don’t want to walk out onstage and have her turn to you and say, ‘When did I say I liked her?'” But Martin was correct, and Johnson was pleasantly surprised by Notaro’s birthday appearance....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Review: A generic modern fairy tale in 'The Royal Treatment'

In the new Netflix movie “ The Royal Treatment,” the chief of staff for the prince of a fictional European country accidentally calls a run-down salon in the Bronx to schedule a haircut for His Royal Highness, Prince Thomas Upon hearing who he says he works for, Izzy, the owner of said salon replies, “Yeah, and I’m the Queen of Genovia” in a thick New York accent. Genovia, of course, is the fictional country of “The Princess Diaries,” where Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews rule. But anyone inclined to watch “The Royal Treatment” already knew that. And its mention...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
fox29.com

Why are the Golden Globes being boycotted?

Following widespread criticism during last year’s awards season, the Golden Globes is carrying on this year — though not exactly as planned — on Sunday, Jan. 9. The winners of the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be revealed from the Beverly Hilton at 6 p.m. PT, but the show is taking place amid an unofficial boycott, of sorts, without a red carpet, host, nominees, audience or even a televised broadcast following a year of widespread criticism about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA’s) diversity and ethics issues.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy