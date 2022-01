The defense probably deserves less of the blame than the offense for the Cowboys’ season coming to an end against the 49ers. They didn’t exactly have a bad game, but they just weren’t great. They didn’t make any impact plays, finishing with zero sacks and a turnover that was more the result of a poor pass than good defense. They gave away free yards and time on the clock after too many drive-extending penalties. It’s also tough to argue that their slow start didn’t contribute to the tone and rhythm of the game as the 49ers were in the driver’s seat from the opening kickoff.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO