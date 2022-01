Call of Duty: Warzone’s Latest Patch Nerfs Akimbo Shotguns And More. Call of Duty: Warzone has seen massive success since its release in March 2020. Since then, the game has seen integration from Black Ops: Cold War and now, Vanguard. In December 2021, Activision introduced Call of Duty: Pacific, bringing with it a new map, Vanguard weapons, and much more. However, since its release, many fans have been unhappy with the state of the game, especially its meta. Today, Raven Software has announced an update that may make some minor changes including a nerf to the Vanguard Double Barrel Shotguns.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO