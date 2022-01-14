ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Get ready for a messy mix of snow, sleet, rain

By Dan Skeldon
WFMZ-TV Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for a one-two punch of winter weather over the next three days, with an arctic blast and a winter storm between Friday night and Monday. First comes the bitter cold, as wind chills drop below zero for everyone late tonight and early Saturday. Wind chills may be as...

