When it comes to converting a vehicle into a comfy home-on-wheels, size really does matter. For people who want the absolute minimum of space, something like a Toyota Prius (like this #HotelPrius) might do, while those who need a little more space will likely opt for something larger like a van. Then there are short buses, which offer a bit more space to store tools or include a roof deck and a bar. Beyond that, there are the full-length buses, which are often large enough to suit adventurous couples who work and travel or even families with kids.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO