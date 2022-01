Over the last couple of years, meatless meat has gone mainstream, because of the popularity of plant based burgers from Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, which tastes more like beef than the veggie burgers of the past. Now, plant-based chicken is about to get its turn in the spotlight. Starting Monday January 10, KFC will introduce Beyond Fried Chicken nationwide, including the 260 locations here in Florida, four of which are here in Gainesville. According KFC officials which is headquartered in Louisville Kentucky, Beyond Fried Chicken will be served as part of a combo meal, and in six or 12 piece orders. KFC says the six-piece order will start at $6.99 however, may vary by location.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO