The talk of the entire MLB season last year was the LA Angels' dominant Ace and DH, Shohei Ohtani, and the season he had. It was what is being widely considered as not only the greatest season in baseball history, but also the greatest season in sports history. We all know how big of a draw he was in the United States, but did you know just how big of a draw he currently is in Japan?

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO