Movies

Trailer For The 50th Anniversary Re-Release of Francis Ford Coppola's THE GODFATHER

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Pictures is re-releasing Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic The Godfather in theaters for its 50th Anniversary. This will be a restored 4K version of the film in Dolby Vision, and to promote the event, the studio has released a new trailer for you to watch. The movie...

geektyrant.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Coppola Praises Kirsten Dunst’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Performance: “I’m So Proud of You”

Jane Campion has said she fell in love with Kirsten Dunst as an actress after seeing her turn in 1999’s The Virgin Suicides, a film that marked Dunst’s first of three collaborations with Sofia Coppola. “Seriously, in love,” Campion said last November after the Hollywood premiere of The Power of the Dog, a film that finally brought them together. “She’s an actress I was deeply interested in. I love her, and she is that brilliant actress. She has to just put clothes on a line, and I’m riveted.” Critics and awards groups have also been captivated by Dunst’s turn as Rose...
MOVIES
Deadline

Hollywood Remembers “Champion Of Cinema” Peter Bogdanovich: Francis Ford Coppola, Barbra Streisand, Guillermo Del Toro & More Weigh In

Tributes are pouring in after director and standard-bearer for classic Hollywood moviemaking Peter Bogdanovich died today at 82. Francis Ford Coppola gave the following statement to Deadline: Oh dear, a shock. I am devastated. He was a wonderful and great artist. I’ll never forgot attending a premiere for THE LAST PICTURE SHOW. I remember at its end, the audience leaped up all around me bursting into applause lasting easily 15 minutes. I’ll never forget although I felt I had never myself experienced a reaction like that, that Peter and his film deserved it. May he sleep in bliss for eternity, enjoying the...
MOVIES
IGN

The Godfather - Official 50th Anniversary Trailer

To celebrate The Godfathers's 50th anniversary, the movie will have a limited theatrical release in Dolby Vision, beginning February 25, 2022. This will be exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S., as well as in international territories globally. All three Godfather films have also been restored and will be available on 4K Ultra HD from ​March 22, 2022.
MOVIES
Variety

Bong Joon Ho Sets Next Movie at Warner Bros. With Robert Pattinson in Talks to Star

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, who made awards history with his genre-bending thriller “Parasite,” is making his next feature film at Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson, who will soon appear as the Caped Crusader in “The Batman,” is expected to star in the science-fiction story, an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel “Mickey7.” According to the book’s publisher St. Martin Press, the high-concept cerebral thriller is best described as “The Martian” meets “Dark Matter.” The tale is about an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim — who refuses to let his replacement clone,...
MOVIES
Newsday

Restored version of 'The Godfather' returning to LI theaters for 50th anniversary

The Corleone family will return to Long Island theaters next month in a newly restored rerelease of "The Godfather," Francis Ford Coppola’s acclaimed crime drama. The 50th anniversary edition of the Paramount Pictures classic, which featured Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan as members of the Corleone organized crime family, will premiere Feb. 25 at the AMC Dine-In Huntington Square, the AMC Stony Brook 17 and other AMC theaters nationwide.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Michael Mann's HEAT Prequel/Sequel Novel Will Be Released This Summer

Michael Mann is continuing the story of his classic 1995 action heist film, Heat, in the form of a novel. Over the years, Mann has talked about novels for both a prequel and a sequel. Well, both of those concepts will be combined into one book titled Heat 2, and it will be released on August 9th, 2022.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Michael Mann Sets ‘Heat 2’ Novel: Sequel Will Track Characters Before and After 1995 Movie

Michael Mann’s 1995 Los Angeles-set crime epic “Heat,” starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, is getting the sequel treatment — in the form of an upcoming novel. “Heat 2,” as announced by Deadline, is written by Mann with co-writer Meg Gardiner, and will track the lives of the film’s characters (Robert De Niro as a professional thief and Al Pacino as a Los Angeles Police Department Lieutenant among them) both before and after the events of the original movie. Watch a teaser, shared by Mann, for the novel below. “It’s been my intention for a long time to do the further...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Freelance’: Alice Eve & Marton Csokas Join John Cena Action-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) and Marton Csokas (The Last Duel) are joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance. As we revealed this week, the film is now underway in Colombia. The movie follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Loud ‘Scream’ Kicks Off Paramount’s Big 2022 Theatrical Slate

After staying on the sidelines for most of the pandemic — and enduring a surprise regime change — Paramount scored a key box office win with Scream. The pic opened to $35 million over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend and relaunched the marquee horror franchise. Insiders say the slasher pic provided a boost of confidence for the studio as it embarks on an ambitious 2022 slate that includes Tom Cruise tentpoles Top Gun: Maverick (May 27) and Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30). “Paramount’s marketing and distribution strategy for Scream was pitch-perfect, including sticking with a release date that may have...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Deadline

‘The Batman’ Releases Two New Pieces Of Art To Tout Upcoming Film

DC Films/Warner Bros. sent out a Bat signal today, releasing two new posters to tout the March release of the latest film version of the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson is the star of the superhero saga, playing against Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sargaard, Andy Sarkis and Colin Farrell. The film is currently scheduled for an early March release. Set in his second year of fighting crime, Batman targets corruption in New Jersey’s Gotham City while chasing the Riddler. Check out the posters below. Vengeance lies behind the mask. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/iZ2XUyWg47 — Batman (@DCBatman) January 19, 2022 The Bat and the Cat – it’s got a nice ring to it. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ATo0OX36Kp — DC (@DCComics) January 19, 2022
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Heat’ Fans Rejoice: Michael Mann & Meg Gardiner Novel ‘Heat 2’ Has August 9 Pub Date And Will Detail Lives Of Characters Before & After 1995 Crime Classic

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mann is ready to rip on Heat 2, a novel he has written with Edgar-winner Meg Gardiner that expands the tapestry of his 1995 crime classic film. The surprise here: the novel coming August 9 from William Morrow through the HarperCollins-based Michael Mann Books imprint will tell an original story about the lives of the characters in that movie both before and after the events depicted in the movie. (Watch the book’s trailer, accompanied by Moby’s ‘God Moving Over the Face of the Water,’ the famed final music that plays at the film’s end). To those like myself who’ve...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Producers Teases The Movie Has "More Humor" and "Bigger Action"

2019’s Shazam! was such a huge hit for DC, introducing the character to fans on the big screen with a story and characters that touched our hearts, humor, action, and a ton of fun. Star of the films Zachary Levi has already talked up the upcoming sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and now producer Peter Safran is echoing his sentiments, saying the film is even bigger and funnier than the first.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

‘Boys Of Summer’: Lorraine Bracco, Nora Zehetner & More Board Family Adventure Pic Toplined By Mel Gibson And Mason Thames

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Nora Zehetner (Grey’s Anatomy), Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years), Abby James Witherspoon (Secret Headquarters) and Noah Cottrell (Punky Brewster) have joined the cast of Boys of Summer, the family adventure film from actor-director David Henrie (This Is the Year, Wizards of Waverly Place) that is now in production in North Carolina. They will star alongside the previously announced Mel Gibson and Mason Thames. In the film scripted by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), a local boy (Thames) whose best friend is mysteriously taken begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the...
MOVIES

