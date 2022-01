Holyrood has backed the continued suspension of an obligation for health boards to pay compensation to people with coronavirus who have to isolate.Under public health legislation introduced in 2008, people with infectious diseases are entitled to compensation for loss of earnings if they are forced to isolate.That rule has been suspended since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, changing it from an obligation to a discretionary payment, with the Scottish and UK Governments instead offering financial and practical support to those who must self isolate due to Covid-19.A proposed bill introduced to the Scottish Parliament proposed to continue the suspension...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO