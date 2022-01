If there’s a constant in life, it’s change. In building and maintaining a database of wondrous places around the world, we see places newly created; others that have been restored, refashioned, repurposed; and still more that are gone and replaced by something new. There are also, of course, places dating back hundreds, even thousands, of years that still survive today. But in between all of these, as if they had fallen through the cracks, are places that should, by all rights, be a thing of the past, but have managed to hang on—sometimes as museums, sometimes through the efforts of a dedicated few.

