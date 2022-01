We’ve seen some fireworks three quarters in as the San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns have combined for 186 points. San Antonio currently holds a 94-92 lead. The Spurs have been led by center Jakob Poeltl, who so far has posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards in addition to four assists. Shooting guard Devin Booker has done his best for Phoenix, currently boasting 44 points (48% of their total) and six dimes along with four rebounds. Booker’s night has made it three games in a row with at least 30 points.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO