If the name Julia Fox doesn’t mean much to you, prepare yourself. She is an actress and a model, but her name was never used as regularly in her own career as it is being used right now after she went public with her new relationship. She’s the new girlfriend of rapper Kanye West. Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband is moving on with his life, and his future does not include getting back together with Kardashian if photos of him out with Fox sharing some serious kisses are any indication. They seem serious, and the world now wants to know all the things about the woman Mr. Kim K is dating.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO