Wall Street will have its hands full as the first month of 2022 comes to a close. There's updates form the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to pore over toward the beginning of the week, while jobless claims and inflation data will close things down. Friday will be a particularly busy session, with the bulk of the week's economic data due out over the course of the day. Getting into the thick of earnings season, there's a deluge of reports slated for release. Blue-chip earnings are going to be the prime focus, as 3M (MMM), American Express (AXP), Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA), IBM (IBM), Intel (INTC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and McDonald's (MCD), all have quarterly results on the agenda.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO