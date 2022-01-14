ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ross Johnston To Have Hearing With Department Of Player Safety

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Player Safety has some more work to do. The league has announced that Ross Johnston of the New York Islanders will receive a hearing today for his illegal check to the head of...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
nyihockeynow.com

Fourth Line Heating Up, What That Means For Ross Johnston

When Friday’s contest against the Arizona Coyotes rolls around, forward Ross Johnston will be available for the New York Islanders following his three-game suspension. But given how the Islanders’ fourth line has played over the last two contests, Johnston may have a harder time getting back into the lineup with Matt Martin back in the mix.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

East Notes: Toffoli, Sourdif, Palmieri, Arniel

The Canadiens announced (Twitter link) that winger Tyler Toffoli will return to the lineup tonight, signifying that he has been activated from injured reserve. He has missed the past six weeks due to a hand injury but despite that, he only slipped to third in team scoring as he has 17 points in 26 games. Montreal doesn’t need to make a corresponding roster move to bring him off IR with the placements of Cole Caufield and Joel Armia in COVID protocol earlier today. Defenseman Kale Clague was also activated from COVID protocol into the second roster spot.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
prohockeyrumors.com

Two Players Placed On Waivers

The Edmonton Oilers have placed William Lagesson on waivers, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Gemel Smith of the Tampa Bay Lightning has also been placed on waivers as he nears a return from the injury that has kept him out through the first part of the season. Lagesson, 25,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Johnston
prohockeyrumors.com

Taxi Squad Shuffle: 01/18/22

It was a busy Monday in the NHL and things aren’t slowing down as the league plows ahead with their soon-to-be condensed schedule. Eight games are on the docket, including the red-hot Florida Panthers taking on the stingy Calgary Flames. The Panthers have averaged more than six goals per game over their last eight but will take on a Calgary Flames team that has allowed just 87 on the season, the fewest in the Western Conference. As they and others prepare for action, we’ll keep track of all the minor league and taxi squad shuffling right here.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Bo Horvat, Mike Reilly Placed In COVID Protocol

The Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks have both announced new additions to the COVID protocol today, obviously affecting their lineup for tonight’s action. In Vancouver, it’s captain Bo Horvat that is now unavailable to the club, as they look to try and put another dash in the win column this evening. Horvat was a huge part of the team’s win Sunday night against the Washington Capitals, scoring the game-winning goal and registering an assist in more than 20 minutes of ice time. Those two points took his season total to 23 in 38 games, good for fourth on the team and third among forwards.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Islanders
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Coyotes, Canucks, Kuzmenko, Pillar

The Coyotes are set to get their top defenseman back in the lineup as Jakob Chychrun has cleared COVID protocol, relays Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic. Chychrun had been out with an upper-body injury sustained back in December and was close to returning before testing positive. Head coach Andre Tourigny, defensemen Anton Stralman and Kyle Capobianco, and goalie Scott Wedgewood all also cleared protocols and are with Arizona on their road trip. However, they will be without winger Antoine Roussel who entered COVID protocol today and will miss at least the next five days.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

NHL Announces 2022 All-Star “Last Men In”

The NHL All-Star rosters were revealed a few days ago, with one final spot open for each division. Those spots were filled by the “Last Men In” today following a fan vote. For the Atlantic Division, the last man in is Steven Stamkos, captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning and the team’s third All-Star. He’ll join Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy at the event, which will be held on the weekend of February 4-5. Stamkos is having a brilliant bounce-back season with 18 goals and 46 points in 39 games.
NHL
KREX

Francouz steps in, Avs beat Wild in SO, 14th home win in row

DENVER (AP) — A disputed goal, a questionable hit, and a thrilling finish — the Wild-Avalanche rivalry is still going strong after 19 years. Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and the Avalanche beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday for its 14th straight […]
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Halak, Canucks GM Search, O’Connor, Lafreniere

While Canucks goaltender Jaroslav Halak has come up in trade speculation lately with him being close to reaching a $1.25MM bonus for games played, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports in his latest 32 Thoughts column that the veteran doesn’t seem inclined to want to move. As part of Halak’s contract, he did receive a no-move clause, giving him control over where he goes if Vancouver is able to find a trade taker for him. The 36-year-old is two games away from triggering a $1.25MM bonus payment, one that will count against Vancouver’s salary cap in 2022-23 with the team being in LTIR and having no cap space to apply the bonus money against this season. If Halak doesn’t want to leave Vancouver, however, it’s a payout they’re going to have to make.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
prohockeyrumors.com

Central Notes: Buchnevich, Wheeler, Wild, Kuemper

Blues winger Pavel Buchnevich has been cleared from COVID protocol, reports Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. As a result, St. Louis – who has had 21 different players unavailable due to positive tests in recent weeks – now doesn’t have anyone missing for that reason (though defenseman Scott Perunovich is out with an unspecified injury). Buchnevich will be a welcome addition back to the lineup for the Blues as he sits tied for second in team scoring with 14 goals and 21 assists in 34 games. St. Louis had an open roster spot so they didn’t need to make any corresponding roster move to bring him back onto the active roster.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Dmitry Orlov Suspended Two Games

The Department of Player Safety has handed out a two-game suspension to Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov for his knee-on-knee hit on Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that while Ehlers is attempting to move around Orlov on this...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Finland Announces 2022 Olympic Roster

With just three weeks until the 2022 Winter Olympic men’s hockey tournament gets underway, rosters are being finalized by all the participating countries. Finland is the latest to reveal who will represent their country in Beijing next month, announcing a roster filled with names that are familiar to NHL fans. While the best league in the world won’t be going to the international event, there’s still plenty of NHL experience that will hit the ice.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy