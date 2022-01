The self-proclaimed Metal Tour of the Year, which is now in its second calendar year, will be making its last stop on said tour right in the heart of Allentown. The massive tour, which is headlined by metal legends Megadeth and Lamb of God, announced new tour dates for its second leg on Tuesday. The new set of dates ends with a show on May 15 at the PPL Center. The tour was initially planned for 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lineup of premiere metal bands instead took off on an amphitheater tour in 2021, hitting 29 stops before the second leg.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO