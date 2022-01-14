ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders' Ross Johnston to have hearing with Dept. of Player Safety over illegal check to head of Devils' A.J. Greer

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7ghr_0dlox3e600
New York Islanders left winger Ross Johnston Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Department of Player Safety has some more work to do. The league has announced that Ross Johnston of the New York Islanders will receive a hearing Friday for his illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils forward A.J. Greer. The incident happened early in the first period of last night’s game and resulted in a two-minute minor penalty.

Greer did not seem to suffer a serious injury on the play and eventually returned, though the Devils’ coaching staff indicated to reporters after the game that he was still being evaluated by the medical staff. Johnston, meanwhile, earned another roughing penalty later in the game and will now face stiffer consequences for the first period hit.

The DoPS has handed out two suspensions so far in 2022 and will likely now have a third, given the usual outcome of hearings. Some may remember Johnston’s 15-game suspension in junior, but that will not be taken into account here. In his 95-game NHL career, Johnston has not yet been suspended.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils add two to protocol, Oilers-Senators rescheduled for January 15

The New Jersey Devils have placed two more in the COVID protocol, adding Janne Kuokkanen and Damon Severson to a growing list of unavailable players. The pair join Jesper Bratt, Nathan Bastian, Andreas Johnsson, Pavel Zacha, Yegor Sharangovich, Mason Geertsen, and the injured Dougie Hamilton in the protocol, putting Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in jeopardy.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

Islanders Practice: Palmieri Absent, Bellows Maneuvering, Johnston’s Spot

The New York Islanders were back on the practice sheet Thursday morning as they prepare for their contest against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. After two victories in a back-to-back scenario with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Islanders were off on Wednesday. Here’s the latest from Thursday’s practice:. Palmieri...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins place three in COVID protocol

The Boston Bruins placed defensemen Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort, and a team staff member into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol within an hour of puck drop of their game against the Washington Capitals tonight, per a team tweet. In their absences, it’s likely that Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore will...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Johnston
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Rangers had 'preliminary' talks with Canadiens about Artturi Lehkonen

The Rangers have been looking to add to their bottom-six group for several weeks now following the season-ending injury to Sammy Blais. It appears that one of the players they’re interested in is Canadiens winger Artturi Lehkonen, as Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports (subscription link) that GM Chris Drury has reached out to Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton to discuss Lehkonen’s availability with those discussions being termed as "preliminary."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#The New York Islanders
Pro Hockey Rumors

Buffalo Sabres place Tage Thompson in COVID protocol, recall Jack Quinn

The Buffalo Sabres could have another debut on the horizon, as Jack Quinn has been recalled to the taxi squad and was on the ice at practice Monday. His appearance could be explained by the absence of Tage Thompson, who was moved to the COVID protocol. Quinn skated on a line with Dylan Cozens and Vinnie Hinostroza, according to John Vogl of The Athletic, suggesting he could play Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow enters COVID protocol

The New York Rangers announced Monday night that forward Barclay Goodrow entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Blueshirts called up forward Anthony Greco from the taxi squad to take his spot on the roster. Goodrow seems to be flourishing with the Rangers. He has seven goals and 10 assists...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes make asking price clear for Jakob Chychrun

The Arizona Coyotes were always going to be at the middle of the trade deadline hot stove as they continue their scorched earth rebuild, but it was originally presumed that Jakob Chychrun wouldn’t be included in that teardown. The 23-year-old defenseman is signed to a long-term, reasonable contract and is still obviously young enough to help the Coyotes when they’re ready to compete for the playoffs again.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets place Paul Stastny in COVID protocol, recall Cole Perfetti

The Winnipeg Jets lost another key player. Paul Stastny joins his teammates in the COVID protocol. It’s not all bad though. The team recalled Cole Perfetti from the taxi squad under emergency conditions. The Jets also brought Mikhail Berdin, Jeff Malott and Austin Poganski from the AHL to the taxi squad, giving them some extra bodies ahead of Thursday’s game.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

854
Followers
3K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy