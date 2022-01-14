Islanders' Ross Johnston to have hearing with Dept. of Player Safety over illegal check to head of Devils' A.J. Greer

New York Islanders left winger Ross Johnston Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Department of Player Safety has some more work to do. The league has announced that Ross Johnston of the New York Islanders will receive a hearing Friday for his illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils forward A.J. Greer. The incident happened early in the first period of last night’s game and resulted in a two-minute minor penalty.

Greer did not seem to suffer a serious injury on the play and eventually returned, though the Devils’ coaching staff indicated to reporters after the game that he was still being evaluated by the medical staff. Johnston, meanwhile, earned another roughing penalty later in the game and will now face stiffer consequences for the first period hit.

The DoPS has handed out two suspensions so far in 2022 and will likely now have a third, given the usual outcome of hearings. Some may remember Johnston’s 15-game suspension in junior, but that will not be taken into account here. In his 95-game NHL career, Johnston has not yet been suspended.