BUCKTOWN — Julie Nye was running errands in Bucktown this May when a driver pulled in front of her on Moffat Street, blocking her from turning onto Damen Avenue. Nye tried to reverse, but she couldn’t because another driver pulled up behind her. That’s when a man emerged from the front car with a gun, and Nye instinctually crouched down and hid in the driver’s seat.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO