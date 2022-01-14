ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Utterly Moderate podcast: Conservative Approaches to Tackling Climate Change (w/ Bob Inglis)

Culpeper Star Exponent
 6 days ago

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard is joined by former Republican South Carolina Congressman and current executive director of RepublicEN.org Bob Inglis. On their website, RepublicEN asserts that, “We...

starexponent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grist

Is the US uniquely bad at tackling climate change?

A Democratic president was in the White House. The Democratic Party held a majority of seats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. But a single senator — a moderate Democrat from West Virginia — blocked the White House’s preferred climate plan. No, this wasn’t...
ENVIRONMENT
coloradopolitics.com

BIDLACK | Kudos to lawmakers tackling climate change

Over my military career, I found a fun and rewarding hobby — I started making things out of wood. Back when I was finishing up earning my Ph.D. at the University of Michigan, I found time to make two four-poster beds with six drawers each for my daughters and a queen-size bed with 12 drawers for my wife and I.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NRDC

2022: Big Plans for Tackling Climate Change in New York!

Governor Kathy Hochul gave New York a lot to look forward to in 2022 in her State of the State address on January 5th. There are hundreds of pages covering her agenda for this year, including ambitious proposals to equitably decarbonize New York’s buildings sector and advance renewables and clean transportation. The outlined agenda is critical to improving New York’s environment and implementing the landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), New York’s nation-leading “carbon neutrality by 2050” law – and will result in myriad benefits for New Yorkers, including improved air quality and public health outcomes and the creation of good, local jobs. (Apropos of 2022 goals, including many policies highlighted in the State of the State, and with a great roundup of NRDC’s NY victories in 2021, too, see my colleagues’ Richard Schrader and Marissa Guerrero’s blog.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
kalw.org

What Can COVID-19 Teach Us About Climate Change? (Ep. 4)

Originally, we were planning to do this series at the beginning of this year… but then COVID-19 hit. We had to put our climate change reporting on pause to focus on covering the coronavirus. But of course, climate change has not paused. In the final episode of our series, we find out what the pandemic can teach us about climate change. And, we talk to a psychiatrist about how to cope.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Plastic crisis threatens planet as much as climate change, needs binding treaty, report warns

Rampant pollution from the overproduction of plastics poses a major threat to the planet’s basic ability to maintain a habitable environment, a new report has warned. It also called for a new UN treaty committing nations to better interventions against the crisis.The report, published on Tuesday by the Environment Investigation Agency – an international NGO that investigates and campaigns against environmental crime and abuse – said the threat from plastic pollution is almost equivalent to climate change.Citing previous studies, the report warned that the emissions of virgin plastic into oceans alone are expected to triple by 2040, threatening the ability...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Inglis
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Mitch McConnell sparks anger by saying Black Americans ‘are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans’

Mitch McConnell caused many jaws to drop on Twitter when he responded to a question from a journalist about concerns of voters of colour.The Senate minority leader was speaking alongside members of Republican leadership at a press conference on Wednesday evening when he was asked by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats’ voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.His response elicited a wave of criticism on Twitter for a choice of words that appeared to establish a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#American#Gop
The Independent

Voices: Despite what conservatives would have you believe, ‘woke’ capitalism is not taking over

It speaks to the degeneration of the US conservative movement that the boss of BlackRock, the world’s biggest money manager and flagship of capitalism’s fleet, feels the need to address accusations of “wokeness”.It follows a blast from Will Hild, executive director of the conservative Consumers’ Research, who accused the outfit of “virtue signalling in the United States” while aiding China’s commies. Republican senator Marco Rubio lambasted “woke capitalism” in the wake of companies including BlackRock signing a letter opposing “discriminatory legislation”. His fellow Republican Ted Cruz hailed Texas for protecting oil jobs from the same thing.But we are not “woke”,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Yellen: Biden pandemic relief law like 'vaccine' for economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a gathering of America’s mayors on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief bill was like a vaccine preventing catastrophic economic damage that could have returned the nation to the financial woes seen at the beginning of the pandemic.President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan “acted like a vaccine for the American economy, protecting our recovery from the possibility of new variants," Yellen said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th winter meeting in downtown Washington "The protection wasn’t complete, but it was very strong," Yellen said. “It prevented communities from suffering...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Podcast
Culpeper Star Exponent

REUTHER: Truth, justice and the American way

Many among us, growing up in the halcyon days of the 1950s, may remember, as our childhood hero flashed across the sky, the narrator intoning that Superman was “fighting a never-ending battle for truth, justice, and the American way.”. That battle is still going on today. My last column...
CULPEPER, VA
Culpeper Star Exponent

The Ethical Life podcast: With workforce shortages, why isn't increasing immigration more popular?

Episode 30: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about U.S. immigration policy and why this is one of the most polarizing issues in America today. Next they discuss whether automated traffic enforcement is a better way to keep people safe. And in the third segment, they look at why some people choose to be ignorant about what’s happening in their lives.
IMMIGRATION
Wyoming News

Politics Clouds Folks' Views on COVID Rules, Global Survey Confirms

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People's political views do affect their opinions about COVID-19 policies, a new study confirms, but researchers also found that advice from trusted experts can override those political biases. "These findings underscore how important it is to have communications come from scientific sources that are not seen as political and to keep prominent politicians out of the spotlight of crisis communication," study co-author Alexandra Flores said in a University of Colorado at Boulder news release. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy