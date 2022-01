CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cheese lovers rejoice! Grazing Haus has a permanent location in Cape Coral.

Grazing Haus is known for its aesthetic, gourmet cheese and charcuterie boards.

Now, customers can walk into the store located off Cape Coral Parkway and purchase grazing boards to go!

In addition to grab and go, Grazing Haus will host DIY grazing classes and other events at the new brick and mortar location.