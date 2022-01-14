ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trophy Club, TX

New dentistry Genuine Smiles coming soon to Trophy Club

By Bailey Lewis
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Genuine Smiles location is coming soon to Trophy Club at 2240 SH 114, Ste. 650, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Work on the...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crunch Fitness now open in Frisco

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Crunch Fitness opened Jan. 7 at 3865 Preston Road, Frisco. The more than 37,000-square-foot gym repurposed the space left from the now-closed 24 Hour Fitness gym. A pool, basketball court and several weight machines are among the amenities at Crunch. In addition, the space offers a sauna, hydromassage machines and tanning beds. 469-342-0456. www.crunch.com/locations/frisco.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Austin

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Downtown Austin pizza truck opening brick-and-mortar location in Oak Hill; 2 Guys, 1 Pit BBQ to expand restaurant in Tomball and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Jan. 20. Note: The following stories were published Jan. 18-19. Central Texas. Downtown Austin pizza truck Stony’s Pizza is set to open a brick-and-mortar location in Oak Hill at 9521...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Lewisville to see beginnings of I-35E interchange expansions; Hobby Lobby coming to William Cannon, MoPac intersection in Southwest Austin and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Jan. 19. Note: The following stories were published Jan. 17-18. Dallas-Fort Worth. Lewisville residents will see the beginnings of three I-35E interchange expansions in the coming year. Those expansions will...
LEWISVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trophy Club, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Grapevine, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Southlake, TX
City
Roanoke, TX
City
Colleyville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Local Profile#The Ou Daily#The Malheur Enterprise#News21
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Marco’s Pizza opens fourth location in Plano

Marco’s Pizza opened a new location this winter at 2304 Midway Road, Ste. B, Plano. The store features classic and specialty pizzas as well as sub sandwiches and pizza bowls. The brand is known for its fresh dough, which is made in-store daily; cheese, which is never frozen; and secret pizza sauce recipe. Popular menu items include the All Meat, Pepperoni Magnifico and White Cheezy pizzas. This is the company’s fourth Plano location. 945-800-1200. www.marcos.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

22 eateries that opened in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village in 2021

Makarsee Market, 1900 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 116, Flower Mound. 972-449-5000. www.makarseemarket.com. Mad for Chicken, 1050 Flower Mound Road, Ste. 280, Flower Mound. 469-702-2079. http://madforchicken.com. Sushi Damu, 3651 Justin Road, Ste. 140, Flower Mound. 214-513-5103. www.sushidamutexas.com. BAR. 4Thirteen Kitchen & Sports Lounge, 755 SH 121, Ste. B100, Lewisville. 972-855-8339. www.4thirteendallas.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are 5 of the newest businesses and renovations coming to Frisco, including a $2.5 million project for ER of Texas

Curious to know the newest businesses and renovations in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. ER of Texas: 16300 SH 121, Frisco. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Timeline: March...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

See the open seats in Lewisville, Highland Village, Flower Mound and Lewisville ISD as candidate filings begin for May election

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. The first day to file for a place on the May 7 local election ballot is Jan. 19. Here are the seats open on the Lewisville, Highland Village and Flower Mound councils as well as Lewisville ISD.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Goode Co. Restaurants announces new concept in The Woodlands; Starbucks now open in New Braunfels and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Jan. 18. Note: The following stories were published Jan. 14-17. Greater Houston. Goode Co. Fish Camp & Oyster Bar will feature a fresh seafood bar, seasonal offerings and cocktails. In...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy