New dentistry Genuine Smiles coming soon to Trophy Club

Marco’s Pizza opened a new location this winter at 2304 Midway Road, Ste. B, Plano. The store features classic and specialty pizzas as well as sub sandwiches and pizza bowls. The brand is known for its fresh dough, which is made in-store daily; cheese, which is never frozen; and secret pizza sauce recipe. Popular menu items include the All Meat, Pepperoni Magnifico and White Cheezy pizzas. This is the company’s fourth Plano location. 945-800-1200. www.marcos.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO