Here’s what the feds’ $40B child welfare settlement could mean for Indigenous kids in B.C. – Vancouver Sun

 6 days ago

“We want to ensure with this funding that we get it right, so that another generation will not have to feel the harms of the child welfare system.” — Mary Teegee. Indigenous...

Shortage Of Mental Health Professionals Making It Difficult For Parents To Book Appointments For Their Kids

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parents of children struggling with depression, anxiety, stress, unexplained outbursts and behavioral issues could face frustration while trying to book them an appointment with a mental health professional. If not an emergency, it could take anywhere from one to four months for a child to see a counselor, therapist or social worker, depending on what type of care they need. Dr. Carla Allan, the division director of psychology at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, encourages parents to take preventative steps and not hesitate to make an appointment. Unfortunately, over the pandemic, she has seen more school-age kids show up to the emergency...
FBI Warrants Say Twin Cities Organization Claiming To Feed Children Instead Spent Money On Cars, Trips, And Homes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Federal agents executed search warrants on more than a dozen properties connected to what FBI search warrants call an alleged pattern of deception, money laundering and fraud by a Minneapolis organization claiming to feed at-risk children. The documents claim the organization Feeding Our Future had worked with dozens of individuals from across the Twin Cities to steal tens of millions of dollars from the federally funded USDA Summer Food Services Program and Child and Adult Care Food Program. Feeding Our Future, founded in 2017, went from taking in $2.9 million in federal funding in 2019 to more than $197...
Everyone should be concerned if the federal government bypasses the Canada Gazette

In late 2021, Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan signalled that his department would skip publication in the Canada Gazette of any new regulations on enforcing the federal government’s vaccine mandate for the core public service. The Canada Gazette is the official publication of the Canadian government that publishes notices of statutes, regulations, proclamations and other business of government and Parliament. As reported in the subscription-only Hill Times, O'Regan’s proposal to bypass the Gazette was apparently aimed at making good on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s October 2021 promise to ensure the well-being of Canadians by making sure public servants were vaccinated. While the...
3 in 4 Marylanders do not believe vaccine mandates are an attack on their freedom, reveals survey.

The Supreme Court recently blocked an enforcement of a mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. Majority of respondents believe politicians should disclose their own vaccine status. Infographic showing vaccine mandate views in each state. As the Delta variant began to recede and our individual freedoms began to return to some semblance of normality, Omicron […] The post 3 in 4 Marylanders do not believe vaccine mandates are an attack on their freedom, reveals survey. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Inside the child welfare course that’s changing students’ lives

UM-Dearborn Lecturer Lacea Zavala’s Child Maltreatment and Trauma course carries the burden of having too much material to cover in a single semester. Yet before diving into any of her topical lectures, she begins the course with a student self-care assessment. The goal is to check and see how...
Canadian truckers block highway at US border to protest Covid vaccine mandates

Dozens of Canadian truck drivers have blocked the highway near the US-Manitoba international border to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.Videos shared on social media showed truck drivers carrying Canadian flags and holding a demonstration on the Manitoba Highway 75, which connects the Emerson community in Manitoba with the US city of Pembina in North Dakota.The demonstration slowed down traffic on both sides and caused delays for vehicles both entering and leaving Canada.The drivers were protesting against Canada’s new vaccine mandates for truck drivers, which came into force on Saturday.Canadian truckers against cross-border vaccine mandates have started to block all lanes...
How the pandemic's unequal toll on people of color underlines US health inequities – and why solving them is so critical

From the earliest days of the pandemic, COVID-19 has wrought a far higher toll in communities of color than in the general population – thrusting the long-standing issue of health disparities in the U.S. into the attention of public health officials and the general public. Even though non-Hispanic white people make up 60% of the population, racial and ethnic minorities in the United States have borne significantly higher risks of COVID-19 infections than white people, as well as hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. So a conversation is raging among doctors, health researchers, public health officials, policymakers and activists about how to...
Conservatorships Keep the Homeless in Psychiatric Wards Too Long: Study

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Homelessness is difficult enough, but when it's compounded by serious mental health issues the result can be an inability to function at even the most basic level. Sometimes that leads to round-the-clock involuntary hospitalization, and when that happens a state-appointed psychiatric conservator can take over, making critical health care decisions for a person deemed mentally unstable. But new research conducted in California warns...
Pupils taught about alcohol with ‘misleading’ resources, claims report

Schools gave students “misleading and biased” information about alcohol using materials funded by the industry, a new study has claimed.Lesson plans, factsheets, and films are being shown to thousands of pupils across the UK that are produced by companies with close ties to the alcohol industry that “portray alcohol as a normal consumer product to impressionable young minds”, the report states.Researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine reached their findings after they analysed teaching materials put together for schools by Drinkaware for Education, Smashed and Talk About Alcohol.Drinkaware for Education is an intiative run by the...
