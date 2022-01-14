ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Will the mail run on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

By Zach Hester, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

( WHNT ) — Will the mail run on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? The short answer: no.

Just like all other federally-recognized holidays, mail from the United States Postal Service (USPS) will not run on the day honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Regular mail services will restart on Tuesday, January 18.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, sometimes called MLK Day, recognizes the birthday of the famed civil rights leader. It is observed every year on the third Monday of January, despite King’s actual birthday being January 15. It was first recognized as a federal holiday in 1986, but not officially observed in all 50 states until 2000.

For a full list of 2022 holidays recognized by USPS, click here .

