Hoping to riding the wave of more than $100 million in recent private-sector projects, the City of Lackawanna plans to market a key Ridge Road gateway parcel. On Jan. 21, Lackawanna will issue an RFP for a vacant, 1.26-acre parcel at 536 Ridge Road that once was the site of the now demolished St. Barbara’s Church. Bids are due March 15. Mayor Annette Iafallo wants to name a designated developer by early May.

LACKAWANNA, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO