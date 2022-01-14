B1G coach leaves Kentucky off of final poll in latest example of budding rivalry, Vince Marrow responds

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and other key sports figures penned a letter on Tuesday to Sen. Joe Manchin regarding voting rights legislation. “We are all certain that democracy is best when voting is open to everyone on a level playing field; the referees are neutral; and at the end of the game the final score is respected and accepted,” Saban and others wrote, via a press release. “So we are united now in urging Congress to exercise its Constitutional responsibility to enact laws that set national standards for the conduct of Federal elections and for decisions that determine election outcomes.”

