ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Malians demonstrate against regional sanctions

By Tiemoko Diallo, Paul Lorgerie
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tnekr_0dlotGbm00

BAMAKO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thousands of people demonstrated in the Malian capital Bamako on Friday against sanctions imposed by neighbouring countries on the transitional military government for trying to extend its hold on power.

People poured into Independence Square, holding up signs saying "Down with ECOWAS" and "Down with France", to protest restrictions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States and backed by former colonial master France.

A military junta seized power in a 2020 coup and initially agreed to hold elections this February. It has since backtracked and recently proposed a new date of December 2025.

The move has drawn international condemnation, but many Malians continue to support interim President Assimi Goita, an army colonel whose overthrow of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was widely popular. read more

"I am here to say that Mali is first for Malians, it's not ECOWAS or France who are going to make decisions in our place," said Adama Cisse, a 40-year-old teacher in the crowd.

The sanctions have left the landlocked country isolated as neighbours have cancelled flights, closed borders and cut off its access to regional financial markets.

Western powers have voiced support for ECOWAS's actions, and the European Union said on Thursday it would also impose sanctions. read more

Mali was already in a spat with Western allies, who accuse it of hiring Russian private military contractors to provide security services. The Malian government has said the Russians are instructors who came with equipment bought from Russia.

Speaking at the rally, Prime Minister Choguel Maiga praised Russia and China for blocking a proposed statement at the U.N. Security Council this week, backed by Western and African countries, endorsing the ECOWAS sanctions.

"Today Russia and China are opposed to the illegal and illegitimate embargo against our country and our people," Maiga, dressed in military fatigues despite never having served in the armed forces, told the crowd.

French troops have been deployed to Mali since 2013 to help fight Islamist militant groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. The U.N. peacekeeping mission MINUSMA also has about 12,000 troops in Mali to try to contain the violence.

In a further sign of fallout, Sweden on Friday said it would review its contribution to the U.N. peacekeeping force in addition to withdrawing its forces this year from a European special forces mission in Mali, as previously planned. read more

Opposition parties in Mali have also criticised the transitional government for delaying elections and laid the blame for the sanctions at its feet.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Paul Lorgerie in Bamako Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris Writing by Nellie Peyton Editing by Bate Felix, Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mali ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies at 76

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the former president of Mali who took office in a landmark election held after a destabilizing coup only to be ousted in another military takeover nearly seven years later, has died. He was 76.Keita, known to Malians by his initials IBK, had been in declining health since his forced resignation in August 2020, and had sought medical treatment in Dubai United Arab Emirates shortly after his release from junta custody.His death early Sunday — announced in an alert by the state broadcaster ORTM — comes as the sprawling African nation faces a deepening political...
POLITICS
Durango Herald

Mali's junta deplores new sanctions imposed by regional bloc

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) - Mali's ruling junta on Monday condemned the new economic sanctions imposed by West African regional leaders after the coup leader announced a plan to delay new elections by four years. Meanwhile, flights from the 14 other nations in the regional bloc known as ECOWAS came to...
AFRICA
mining.com

Mali shuts borders, recalls ambassadors after regional sanctions

Mali shut its borders and recalled several ambassadors after West Africa’s economic bloc imposed sanctions on the gold-producing country for refusing to hold elections next month. The government will “take all necessary measures” to respond to the sanctions, government spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga said in a statement read on...
AFRICA
abc17news.com

West African regional leaders impose new sanctions on Mali

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — West African regional leaders have imposed new sanctions on Mali that suspend most commerce and financial aid to the country. Mali’s military rulers have said they would stay in power for four more years instead of holding elections next month as promised. The sanctions mark the steepest consequences for Mali to date and include land and air border closures with other countries belonging to the regional bloc known as ECOWAS. The announcement was made in a statement released after a day-long meeting in Ghana’s capital. Kabore said Sunday that plan “is of concern to the entire West African region.”
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Military Junta#Military Forces#Malians#Bamako#Ecowas#The European Union#Western#Russians#The U N Security Council#African
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Ex-Kazakh president's relatives lose major posts after unrest

The influential son-in-law of Kazakhstan's ex-president resigned as head of the leading business lobby Monday after public anger at perceived corruption in the Central Asian country precipitated a power struggle and a deadly crisis. Following days of internet shutdown, prosecutors said Saturday the unrest that began at the start of the year with peaceful protests over energy price hikes had left 225 people dead, including 19 law enforcement and military personnel. Timur Kulibayev, 55, confirmed his resignation from the Atameken business lobby in a statement posted on the group's website in the latest sign that the former first family has lost out in a tussle at the top. "From today, I decided to resign as the elected Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs 'Atameken'," Kulibayev said in the statement.
PROTESTS
Cleveland Jewish News

Protesters attend a demonstration against vaccines in Belgium

“How can we as a society stand by and watch people die when a simple shot could prevent a life-threatening illness?” That was the agonized question asked by a group of nine health care providers in Minnesota who last weekend took the unprecedented step of publishing an advertisement in local news outlets begging people to get vaccinated.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
Country
China
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
AFP

US warns Russia poised to attack Ukraine 'at any point'

The United States raised the alarm Tuesday on a potentially imminent Russian attack against Ukraine, ahead of a whirlwind diplomatic mission by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a call with Lavrov ahead of his trip, Blinken "stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
MILITARY
The Independent

Germany could halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Tuesday, as pressure grew on his government to take a more hawkish stance on the Kremlin.Mr Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss the next steps after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without a breakthrough last week.Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with everything on the table - which would include the Nord Stream 2...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

A year after arrest, Navalny says no 'regret' about return to Russia

The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

280K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy