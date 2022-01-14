ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeannette, PA

Jeannette officials eye doubling fines for quality-of-life violations

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccd3p_0dlos5EV00
Metro Creative

The cost of quality-of-life violations in Jeannette could double, depending on how city council votes later this month.

A motion to increase the fines from $25 to $50 could be on the Jan. 25 agenda after Fire Chief Bill Frye said $25 wasn’t enough.

“It was barely covering costs” to write the tickets and follow up, he said.

The issue was initially planned to be on Thursday’s voting agenda, but was pushed back to allow for more time to examine the ordinance.

Council on Thursday approved a contract with a collection agency that could bring in thousands more. Chief fiscal officer Ethan Keedy said there are 1,360 outstanding quality-of-life tickets totaling $34,000 since 2017.

“There’s some in there that have hundreds,” he said.

He had been examining a potential contract with Creditech to collect the delinquent fines from the tickets that are aimed at property maintenance violations, such as furniture in yards and junk vehicles. An 18% fee will be passed on to the violator.

“This would allow them to start going after people,” Keedy said.

A 2017 ordinance established the ticketing process and eliminated the need for notices to be sent before citations in an effort to have the problem remedied quicker. In the years following, the tickets were issued by various city officials, which Frye said might result in issues with violators claiming their situation was resolved.

“I don’t care what they say; it’s in black and white,” Mayor Curtis Antoniak said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to sit for interview

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Trump 's daughter and one of his White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee. The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump family...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jeannette, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violator
The Hill

Biden clarifies any Russian movement into Ukraine 'is an invasion'

President Biden on Thursday sought to clear up his remarks from a day earlier when he appeared to distinguish between a Russian invasion of Ukraine and a "minor incursion." "I've been absolutely clear with President Putin. He has no misunderstanding. If any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion," Biden said at the outset of an event on infrastructure.
POLITICS
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
10K+
Followers
733
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy