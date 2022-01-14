Verb Technology announces notes and equity offering

Revenue of $48.2M (+971.1% Y/Y). CEO comment: "As we transition into CY2022, we look forward to completing the next phase of our journey by implementing a name change to SolarEV and a planned ticker change to POWR. While our record quarter clearly demonstrates proven success in solar, we intend to redouble our efforts to become an equally dominant, national player in the EV charging space, with an eye towards exponential, dual-industry growth and an improved focus on generating shareholder value. Looking ahead, empowered by a recent equity purchase agreement with Arbiter Bank, we are setting off on the next leg in our acquisition journey. We have identified several extremely promising candidates with healthy potential at attractive prices that require no dilution whatsoever to our shareholders."

