Burien extends eviction moratorium until state of emergency ends

By KIRO NEWSRADIO STAFF
 6 days ago
The Burien City Council voted Thursday to keep its eviction moratorium in place until Governor Jay Inslee says Washington is no longer in a state of emergency....

Statewide upzoning proposal aims for ‘stout’ housing density near mass transit

Housing, growth management, and a push for upzoning are among the challenges faced by the state Legislature in 2022. How those problems intersect with perhaps the largest ongoing infrastructure project in the Puget Sound region — which includes light rail and mass transit expansion — is the subject of a slate of bills that were introduced in committee hearings on Tuesday.
Teamster-backed sanitation worker strike continues in Western Washington

Sanitation workers employed by Republic Services in Seattle, Bellevue, Lynnwood and Kent continue to strike as of Tuesday morning. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents workers from Republic Services, declared on Friday that their picket lines would extend north into Western Washington following a strike in San Diego that began Dec. 17. Their labor actions in Washington state honor the picket lines in San Diego, but are not indicative of a contract dispute with Republic Services in the Seattle area.
Lawsuit claims Washington’s new redistricting maps discriminate against Latino voters

A coalition of voting rights groups filed a lawsuit this week challenging a redistricting plan approved by the Washington Supreme Court in December of 2021. Initially, the Washington State Redistricting Commission (WSRC) failed to meet its mandated deadline for approving and transmitting new maps. In a sworn statement to the state Supreme Court, the commission’s chair detailed how that was driven by an 11th-hour vote to approve the map, seconds before a midnight deadline, followed by a series of technical glitches that delayed the delivery of the maps to the state Legislature.
‘Occupancy is virtually 100%’: Just one available ICU bed in all of Snohomish County

As of Tuesday morning, there is only one intensive care bed available in all of Snohomish County. Snohomish County Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters says that while COVID-19 cases are beginning to decrease, hospitalizations have lagged behind that curve and are still on the rise. That has just 26 regular care beds available in the entire county in addition to one ICU bed.
#Moratorium#Landlord#State Of Emergency#The Burien City Council
New mass COVID vaccination site opens in Snohomish County

A new indoor COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at the Everett Mall on Tuesday. The vaccination clinic is operated by the Washington State Department of Health, the state Emergency Management Division, and the Snohomish Health District. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
New study highlights devastating effect pandemic has had on Washington arts

A new study shows just how devastating the COVID pandemic has been to arts and culture groups in Washington state. The study comes from nonprofit advocacy and support group ArtsFund, breaking down the “depth of the challenges the pandemic has created for Washington’s art and culture sector.” It drew from surveys distributed to nonprofit arts and science organizations across Washington, a survey of adults who made use of cultural programs since March 2020, and a separate poll representing the larger state population.
