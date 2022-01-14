Burien extends eviction moratorium until state of emergency ends

A coalition of voting rights groups filed a lawsuit this week challenging a redistricting plan approved by the Washington Supreme Court in December of 2021. Initially, the Washington State Redistricting Commission (WSRC) failed to meet its mandated deadline for approving and transmitting new maps. In a sworn statement to the state Supreme Court, the commission’s chair detailed how that was driven by an 11th-hour vote to approve the map, seconds before a midnight deadline, followed by a series of technical glitches that delayed the delivery of the maps to the state Legislature.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO