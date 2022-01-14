Burien extends eviction moratorium until state of emergency ends
The Burien City Council voted Thursday to keep its eviction moratorium in place until Governor Jay Inslee says Washington is no longer in a state of emergency....mynorthwest.com
The Burien City Council voted Thursday to keep its eviction moratorium in place until Governor Jay Inslee says Washington is no longer in a state of emergency....mynorthwest.com
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0