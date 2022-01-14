ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic doctor slams Australia for trying to deport 'super healthy' star

By MARTIN KEEP, Etienne TORBEY, David Vujanovic
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUDgJ_0dlorlzR00
Novak Djokovic practising in Melbourne /AFP

The doctor widely credited with helping Novak Djokovic to reach the pinnacle of tennis on Friday criticised Australia for twice cancelling the Serbian star's visa and detaining him over Covid technicalities, saying he is "super healthy".

"It's absurd that somebody who has optimal health is a threat to the health of the public," Dr Igor Cetojevic, a Bosnian-born Serb who lives in Cyprus, told AFP.

Australia stripped Djokovic of his visa on Friday and plans to detain him, just days ahead of his bid to win a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Djokovic, an avowed Covid-19 vaccine sceptic, is the tournament's top seed and had been practising on the Melbourne Park courts just hours before Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's bombshell decision was announced.

Cetojevic, who spent a year on tour with Djokovic until 2011, when he won Wimbledon for the first time and became world number one, said the unvaccinated Serb was being treated unfairly.

"How can a super healthy guy be a threat for the Australian Open," the 60-year-old doctor said, laughing out loud.

"It's all politics, it starts with politics, not anything else," said Cetojevic, who describes himself as a qualified medical doctor who uses energetical medicine, Chinese medicine and a holistic approach to healing.

In his 2013 book "Serve to Win", Djokovic revealed how changing his diet on the advice of Cetojevic had helped to take him to the top.

"We're like precision instruments," Djokovic wrote in the book that reveals the gluten-free diet and fitness plan that transformed his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qypu0_0dlorlzR00
Igor Cetojevic, who says he is qualified medical doctor who uses 'energetical medicine', has been credited by Novak Djokovic for helping him reach the top /AFP

"If I am even the slightest bit off -- if my body is reacting poorly to the foods I've eaten -- I simply can't play at the level it takes to beat these guys."

Over the course of his stellar career, Djokovic has always sought ways to give himself an edge over his opponents.

- 'Wrong petrol' -

Many of the remedies that he has turned to have been dismissed by his critics as quackery, but Cetojevic leapt to his defence.

Asked whether Djokovic's performance would be harmed if he were to get a vaccine against the coronavirus, he said: "Definitely".

"Let's call things by their right name," he said in an interview at his home near the southern Cypriot city of Limassol.

"These so-called vaccines are, in fact, experimental products that have not been clinically proven.

"I'm seeing patients these days, ordinary people who followed the recommendation to be injected, who are now facing major health issues.

"The whole idea is to provoke the body's immune system, but... we are all different. Some people have different reactions.

"If you have the best car for Formula One and you put the wrong petrol inside, what will happen?" the doctor said, adding that Djokovic understood this analogy from his own experience.

"He respects himself, he is aware and a smart person and he learns from his mistakes and he also from good choices. Luckily, meeting me 10 years ago, his life changed."

The World Health Organization says the approved Covid vaccines have been rigorously assessed for safety, and clinical trials have shown that they provide a long-lasting immune response.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Wednesday that the "overwhelming majority" of people admitted to hospitals are unvaccinated.

Djokovic flew into Melbourne on January 5 claiming a vaccine exemption because of a positive PCR test result on December 16.

Border agents rejected his exemption, revoked his visa and placed him in a notorious detention centre where he spent four nights.

The Australian government insists a recent infection does not qualify as a vaccine exemption for foreign nationals trying to enter the country.

Cetojevic said he remains in touch with Djokovic from "time to time", but he declined to reveal if they had any contact in recent days.

"I'm always in touch with good friends... it depends on the time and needs," he said.

"I'm happy that his spirits are high and that his feet are on the ground and he's healthy."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Australian Open players rush to aid ball girl after she collapses at side of court

Two players at the Australian Open rushed to a ballgirl's aid after she collapsed on the side of the field on Monday.Spain's Pedro Martinez and Argentina's Federico Delbonis were playing their first-round match on Court 17 at Melbourne Park when the girl suddenly fainted.Midway through their tiebreaker, Delbonis noticed something going on the other end. Both the players rushed to her help, with Delbonis sprinting from the far side of the court.The line judges too helped the girl with water before putting her into a nearby chair. The players reportedly stayed right by the girl while she was receiving...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens match result after Andy Murray wins

Follow all the reaction from the first-round matches on day two at the Australian Open.In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a perfect start against Clara Burel, while British qualifier Harriet Dart could do little to stave off the brilliance of Iga Swiatek, falling 6-3 6-0 to the 2020 French Open champion. Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit also cruised through in straight sets, although there was somewhat of a shock as Petra Kvitova was beaten by Sorana Cirstea. Leylah Fernandez, who faced Emma Raducanu in last year’s US Open final, also suffered an early exit at the...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Emma Raducanu playing and how can I watch Australian Open match?

Emma Raducanu returns to Grand Slam action at the Australian Open, four months on from her remarkable US Open triumph, as the British No 1 takes on Sloane Stephens in Melbourne on Tuesday morning. As far as first-round matches go, Raducanu has been handed a tough draw against another former US Open champion in Stephens, and the 19-year-old’s match will be last up in the night session on Margaret Court on day two of the tournament. Raducanu comes into the match having suffered a heavy defeat to in-form Elena Rybakina in Sydney last week. “I feel like there’s actually...
TENNIS
Deadline

Novak Djokovic Could Be Barred From French, Spanish Opens As Well, Say Officials

Just days after missing the Australian Open and being deported from Australia because he was unvaccinated, Novak Djokovic, found out he may be barred from the next Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar, as well. A new vaccine pass law was approved France’s parliament on Sunday. It will require proof of vaccination to enter public buildings including sports venues, restaurants, cafes and cinemas. According to ESPN, the country’s Sports Ministry said Monday there would be no exemptions allowed, even if it meant the world’s No. 1 tennis player missing the French Open. “The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Nationals#Medical Doctor#Serbian#Covid#Bosnian#Australian#Chinese
AFP

First foreign aid flights reach Tonga

The first humanitarian flights arrived in volcano and tsunami-stricken Tonga Thursday, five days after the dual disaster cut the Pacific kingdom off from the rest of the world. - 'Unprecedented disaster' - Three people were killed when the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano exploded on Saturday, triggering tsunami waves that ripped down homes and caused widespread flooding.
CHINA
The Independent

Naomi Osaka brings the heat at Australian Open to remain on Ashleigh Barty collision course

If the top half of the Australian Open draw could be accused of lacking notable drama so far, Naomi Osaka ensured she at least provided some fireworks. The big names playing on day three in Melbourne all progressed without much difficulty on Wednesday, and while the start of the second round saw few shocks, it means a meeting between defending champion Osaka and tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty remains alive. Osaka served a reminder of why that promises to be a tantalising last-16 match with a spectacular first-set performance in her win over Madison Brengle, before having to dig deep and...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Order of play for day three with Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal in action

Day three of the Australian Open gets underway with the second round on Wednesday, with Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty headlining the action on the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Defending champion Osaka, who opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over Camila Osorio on Monday, now faces American Madison Brengle in a match that should get underway at around 8am GMT in the UK. Earlier on Rod Laver, home favourite Barty will continue her bid for a first Australian Open title against Lucia Bronzetti, after opening the tournament with a ruthless 6-0 6-1 win over Lesia...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray out of Australian Open after defeat to qualifier Taro Daniel

Andy Murray’s Australian Open came to a disappointing end with a second-round defeat to world number 120 Taro Daniel - the lowest-ranked opponent to beat him at a grand slam.Hopes were high that Murray could have another strong run in Melbourne when he ground out a five-set win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in round one, three years after it appeared his career had ended on the same court.But, back on John Cain Arena, the feeling was very different this time as Murray struggled for sharpness against a tenacious and mobile opponent and fell to a 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat.Daniel had won...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both beaten – day four at the Australian Open

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both exited the Australian Open on a disappointing day for British players in Melbourne.Murray was bitterly frustrated by his performance against qualifier Taro Daniel while a blister on her hand hampered Raducanu against Danka Kovinic. Heather Watson also lost but Dan Evans was given a free passage through to round three when Arthur Rinderknech withdrew.Daniil Medvedev held off Nick Kyrgios in the big match of the day while top women’s seeds Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit both went out.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayMaking second round of slams is not something I find particularly...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Order of play for day four with Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu in action

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will look to book their places in the third round of the Australian Open after surviving epic matches in the opening round in Melbourne. Murray prevailed in five sets against Nikoloz Basilashvili on his first Australian Open appearance in three years before Raducanu triumphed in a meeting of US Open champions against Sloane Stephens on her tournament debut. Both players have been handed primetime matches in the night sessions in Melbourne Park, with Murray taking on Japan’s Taro Daniel in the final match on the John Cain Arena and Raducanu facing Danka Kovinic on...
TENNIS
AFP

AFP

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy