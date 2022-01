Murphy Police have been busy trying to track down the suspect that attacked a 16-year-old male around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Rolling Ridge Monday, Jan. 17. Police Chief Chris Chandler reported that the teen had been exercising in the area by Liberty Ridge Park and Featherwood Drive. As the teen was walking back toward his house about 8:30 p.m., he was attacked by a man wearing grey sweats and a black hoodie. The attacker had a sharp object, but police were not sure if the weapon was a knife because of the type of cuts/scratches the teen received.

MURPHY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO