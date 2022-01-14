The Utterly Moderate podcast: Conservative Approaches to Tackling Climate Change (w/ Bob Inglis)

Governor Kathy Hochul gave New York a lot to look forward to in 2022 in her State of the State address on January 5th. There are hundreds of pages covering her agenda for this year, including ambitious proposals to equitably decarbonize New York’s buildings sector and advance renewables and clean transportation. The outlined agenda is critical to improving New York’s environment and implementing the landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), New York’s nation-leading “carbon neutrality by 2050” law – and will result in myriad benefits for New Yorkers, including improved air quality and public health outcomes and the creation of good, local jobs. (Apropos of 2022 goals, including many policies highlighted in the State of the State, and with a great roundup of NRDC’s NY victories in 2021, too, see my colleagues’ Richard Schrader and Marissa Guerrero’s blog.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO