BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is hoping to get more people to donate blood this week by hosting a blood drive in front of Buffalo City Hall. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is urging residents and workers in the City of Buffalo to donate. According to Brown, every donor at the blood drive will receive a free Buffalo Bills beanie. In addition, ConnectLife will make a monetary gift to the Buffalo Police Athletic League for every donation.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO