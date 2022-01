We are less than a month away from the NBA’s trade deadline, but the Hawks have already begun moving pieces and inquiring about potential opportunities. Cam Reddish was traded to the Knicks for Kevin Knox, who received his first minutes as a Hawk against the Timberwolves on Wednesday night, and a protected first-round pick. Although the trade seemed questionable from the outside, Travis Schlenk netted a young player and a valuable draft asset for Reddish, who had requested out of Atlanta months ago.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO