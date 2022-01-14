How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay , author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.

“ Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”

Banana peel pulled pork

Makes : 1 portion

Ingredients :

1 banana peel

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)

3 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 soft bread roll

1 tbsp coleslaw

Olive oil

Salt

Method :

1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over a medium for about five minutes.

2. Add a pinch of salt, along with the cumin, smoked paprika and sugar. After 30 seconds, add the ketchup and simmer for a couple more minutes until the mixture is the consistency and dark brown colour of pulled pork.

3. Serve in a soft roll, topped with a tablespoon of coleslaw.

Recipe from ‘Green One Pound Meals’ by Miguel Barclay (published by Headline Home, £16.99; photography by Dan Jones), available now.