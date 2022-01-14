'Exhausted' Seal Rescued After Appearing Outside Lawyer's Office
A spokesperson for Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue told Newsweek the seal "put up a good fight to protect itself when we got...www.newsweek.com
A spokesperson for Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue told Newsweek the seal "put up a good fight to protect itself when we got...www.newsweek.com
Than you for rescuing this poor lost exhausted d seal. Poor baby probably misses his/her home. I’m so glad there are people who truly do care❤️ he /she is a cute 🥰 little seal. That face Makes my heart melt. But the rescuers do too. Thank You to everyone to helped this seal get to safety. Firing exercises should be in an area where people and animals are not around.
must be a good lawyer to go to all that trouble. So glad he was rescued before something bad happened.
Just down the Coast is a place called Donna Nook, its where most of these Seals hang out.....Its also were both the RAF and USAF conduct live firing exercises....
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 17